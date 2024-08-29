What Is an Integration Platform? Do I Need One?

Think of an integration platform like a menu. But not just any menu; rather, your Netflix menu — a hub that features the content you want to consume. Sure, you could find much, if not all, of your preferred programming doing your own online searches. And the viewing experience wouldn’t be any different. But the process of finding that content takes time and a lot of patience. The menu offers efficiency, convenience and organization.
In a business sense, an integration platform provides a similar value. It’s designed to meet the unique needs of its users, and it brings various types of integrations together in one place. IT teams gain freedom and flexibility to adopt resources that enable them to deliver business value in ways that meet (and hopefully exceed) customer expectations.
That’s the power of an integration platform — enabling the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts.
An integration platform is a cohesive set of integration software (middleware) products that enable users to do the following:
In other words, an integration platform provides organizations with the integration tools they need to connect their systems, applications and data across their environment.
Every industry today is talking about integration platforms — and with good reason. Highly competitive markets demand faster, cost-effective solutions that speed up information exchange, improve productivity and streamline operations.
However, the demand for new integrations far surpasses organizations’ capacity to create those integrations. According to Gartner, “70% of digital transformation projects fail due to lack of integration quality.” [1]
Connecting on-premises and cloud-native applications and systems into a highly tuned, cohesive architecture of hardware and software can help in several ways, including the following:
Today’s integration teams need access to a mix of components that enable them to balance traditional and modern integration styles. When evaluating integration platforms, here are the most important components to consider:
Traditionally, integration platforms were built by connecting key capabilities across an organization. This typically included API management software, messaging capabilities and Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) solutions from a variety of vendors.
However, this approach can be costly and complex to initiate in-house, and it may not account for all of your requirements. Features or capabilities may be duplicated across solutions from multiple vendors, while other capabilities may be left out of the equation entirely.
Complete integration platforms combine all the capabilities you need into a unified, containerized platform. They can also make it easier to bridge the gap between multiple styles of integration.
iPaaS, or Integration Platform as a Service, is a suite of cloud-based offerings that are designed to connect applications. Much like a traditional integration platform, it can help organizations execute and manage their system integration. iPaaS typically uses various combinations of on-premises and cloud-based solutions that can enable a company to move from their SOA and ESB structures into a microservices architecture.
