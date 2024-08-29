What Is an Integration Platform? Do I Need One?

Think of an integration platform like a menu. But not just any menu; rather, your Netflix menu — a hub that features the content you want to consume. Sure, you could find much, if not all, of your preferred programming doing your own online searches. And the viewing experience wouldn’t be any different. But the process of finding that content takes time and a lot of patience. The menu offers efficiency, convenience and organization.

In a business sense, an integration platform provides a similar value. It’s designed to meet the unique needs of its users, and it brings various types of integrations together in one place. IT teams gain freedom and flexibility to adopt resources that enable them to deliver business value in ways that meet (and hopefully exceed) customer expectations.

That’s the power of an integration platform — enabling the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts.