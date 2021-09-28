Like PaaS, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) are common cloud computing service models. In fact, it's common for an organization to use all three—even if they don't purchase all three specifically. To clarify:

IaaS is internet access to 'raw' IT infrastructure—physical servers, virtual machines, storage, networking and firewalls—hosted by a cloud provider. IaaS eliminates cost and the work of owning, managing and maintaining on-premises infrastructure. With IaaS, the organization provides its own application platform and applications.

Any PaaS offering necessarily includes the IaaS resources required to host it, even if those resources aren't discretely broken out or referred to as IaaS.

SaaS is application software that you use via the cloud, as if it were installed on your computer (sometimes, parts of it are installed on your computer). SaaS enables your organization to use an application without the expense of setting up the infrastructure to run it and the effort and personnel to maintain it (apply bug fixes and updates, address outages, and more.) Salesforce and Slack are examples of popular SaaS offerings. Most web applications are considered SaaS.

Every SaaS offering includes the IaaS resources required to host it and, at minimum, the PaaS components required to run it. Some SaaS vendors also provide a discrete PaaS that allows third parties to customize the SaaS offering.