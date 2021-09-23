What is Kubernetes?

As containers proliferated, today, an organization might have hundreds or thousands of them. Operations teams are needed to schedule and automate container deployment, networking, scalability and availability. Enter container orchestration.

Based on Borg, Google’s internal container orchestration platform, Kubernetes was introduced to the public as an open source tool in 2014, with Microsoft, Red Hat®, IBM and other major tech players signing on as early members of the Kubernetes community. In 2015, Google donated Kubernetes to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) (link resides outside ibm.com), the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud-native computing.

Kubernetes became the CNCF’s first hosted project in March 2016. Since then, Kubernetes has become the most widely used container orchestration tool for running container-based workloads worldwide. In a CNCF report (link resides outside ibm.com), Kubernetes is the second largest open source project in the world (after Linux) and the primary container orchestration tool for 71% of Fortune 100 companies.

In 2018, Kubernetes was the CNCF’s first graduate project, becoming one of the fastest-growing open source projects in history. While other container orchestration options, most notably Docker Swarm and Apache Mesos, gained some traction early on, Kubernetes quickly became the most widely adopted.

Since Kubernetes joined the CNCF in 2016, the number of contributors has grown to 8,012, a 996% increase (link resides outside ibm.com). As of this writing, contributors have added over 123,000 commits to the Kubernetes repository on GitHub (link resides outside ibm.com).