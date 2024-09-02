Kubernetes vs. Docker: Why Not Both?

Docker is an open-source containerization platform. Basically, it’s a toolkit that makes it easier, safer and faster for developers to build, deploy and manage containers. This toolkit is also known as a containerd.

Although it began as an open-source project, Docker today also refers to Docker, Inc., the company that produces the commercial Docker product. Currently, it is the most popular tool for creating containers, whether developers use Windows, Linux or MacOS.

In fact, container technologies were available for decades prior to Docker’s release in 2013. In the early days, Linux Containers (or LXC) were the most prevalent of these. Docker was built on LXC, but Docker’s customized technology quickly overtook LXC to become the most popular containerization platform.

Among Docker’s key attributes is its portability. Docker containers can run across any desktop, data center or cloud environment. Only one process can run in each container, so an application is able to run continuously while one part of it is undergoing an update or being repaired.

Some of the tools and terminology commonly used with Docker include the following:

Docker Engine: The runtime environment that allows developers to build and run containers.

The runtime environment that allows developers to build and run containers. Dockerfile: A simple text file that defines everything needed to build a Docker container image, such as OS network specifications and file locations. It’s essentially a list of commands that Docker Engine will run to assemble the image.

A simple text file that defines everything needed to build a Docker container image, such as OS network specifications and file locations. It’s essentially a list of commands that Docker Engine will run to assemble the image. Docker Compose: A tool for defining and running multi-container applications. It creates a YAML file to specify which services are included in the application and can deploy and run containers with a single command via the Docker CLI.

Now let’s revisit why Kubernetes stopped supporting Docker as a container runtime. As noted at the top of this section, Docker is a containerd and not a container runtime. This means that Docker sits on top of an underlying container runtime to provide users with features and tools via a user interface. To support Docker as a runtime, Kubernetes had to support and implement a separate runtime known as Docker Shim, which essentially sat between the two technologies and helped them communicate.

This was done during a time when there weren’t a lot of container runtimes available. However, now that there are — with CRI-O an example of one such container runtime — Kubernetes can provide users plenty of container runtime options, many of which that use the standard Container Runtime Interface (CRI), a way for Kubernetes and the container runtime to communicate reliably without a middle layer acting as the go-between.

However, even though Kubernetes no longer provides special support to Docker as a runtime, it can still run and manage containers built with the Open Container Initiative (OCI), Docker’s own image format that allows you to use Dockerfiles and build Docker images. In other words, Dockers still has a lot to offer in the Kubernetes ecosystem.