Home Cloud Hybrid Infrastructure Flexible, resilient, secure IT for your hybrid cloud
An open, hybrid cloud strategy lets you build and manage workloads from anywhere, without vendor lock-in
Open source for hybrid cloud Top 10 tips for transformation
person on platform on a laptop connected to other platforms one with the secure cloud on prem servers and data
What is an open hybrid cloud strategy?

An open hybrid approach allows you to integrate the best features and functions from any cloud, or traditional IT environment, and tap the unmatched pace and quality of innovations from the open source community.
Start your IT projects sooner with IBM Global Financing
Read the Forrester report
Benefits 98% Growth-driven IT

98% of organizations achieved maximized availability and uptime through a comprehensive, well-designed cloud architecture.¹

 83% Flexibility

A hybrid cloud environment delivers on the openness and flexibility that's needed for today and tomorrow.²

 95% Enhanced security

95% of organizations with a well-planned, formal cloud architecture report an improved security posture.¹

Case studies

One of Europe's largest banks increases innovation to accelerate their digital transformation Read more
American Airlines transforms customer experience with IBM Cloud.

To better respond to customer needs, American Airlines transformed the way they worked by teaming with IBM.

 Abou Ghaly Motors fast-tracks its digital transformation

Inherent to its design, IBM Cloud® provided the efficiency, scalability and security-rich features to support AGM’s enterprise-scale SAP workloads.

 Tomago Aluminium optimizes their cloud for mission-critical workloads

Tomago experienced performance improvements and an increase of actionable insight thanks to the IBM private cloud.
Related solutions Hybrid cloud storage solutions

Seamlessly deploy container-enabled enterprise storage across on-premises and cloud storage environments.

 Simplify and consolidate your data lakes IBM Cloud Satellite™

Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments from any cloud vendor.

 Start building Cloud managed services

Simplify complex hybrid IT management for greater visibility, manageability and flexibility.

 Decrease your complexity Business continuity

Enable resilient models to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity.

 Mitigate your risks IBM Cloud® for VMware Solutions

Modernize your VMware workloads and applications with IBM Cloud®.

 Increase your production Linux® server solutions

Optimize your IT infrastructure — on premises and in the cloud — with the flexibility and control that comes with open source development.

 Engage with open source development
Resources 10 steps to prepare for the hybrid cloud era

Digital transformation is the critical path forward for enterprises today and optimizing and managing your hybrid IT environment paves that path.

 Containers on IBM Cloud

Containers are ideal for application modernization, and for an open hybrid cloud strategy that lets you build, run and manage workloads anywhere.
Why IBM for your hybrid cloud approach
What’s your hybrid cloud advantage?

The new generation of hybrid cloud provides a common platform across all of your cloud, on-premises and edge environments. That means you can skill once, build once and manage from a single pane of glass. IBM provides you with the most comprehensive and consistent approach to development, security and operations across hybrid environments.

In fact, our hybrid cloud approach can offer up to 2.5x more value than a public cloud-only approach. With our hybrid cloud value calculator, you can determine the value that a hybrid cloud approach can bring to your business.

 Estimate your hybrid cloud advantage Learn more about the hybrid cloud strategy
Chat with an IBM expert to discover the full value of your business and technology potential Book a meeting
Footnotes

¹ Forbesinsights, Renewing IT In The Cloud Era, 10 Steps CIOs Are Taking Now, 2019
² The Key To Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Strategy: An Annual Forrester Consulting Study Commissioned By IBM, January 2021