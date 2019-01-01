An open hybrid approach allows you to integrate the best features and functions from any cloud, or traditional IT environment, and tap the unmatched pace and quality of innovations from the open source community.
98% of organizations achieved maximized availability and uptime through a comprehensive, well-designed cloud architecture.¹
A hybrid cloud environment delivers on the openness and flexibility that's needed for today and tomorrow.²
95% of organizations with a well-planned, formal cloud architecture report an improved security posture.¹
To better respond to customer needs, American Airlines transformed the way they worked by teaming with IBM.
Inherent to its design, IBM Cloud® provided the efficiency, scalability and security-rich features to support AGM’s enterprise-scale SAP workloads.
Tomago experienced performance improvements and an increase of actionable insight thanks to the IBM private cloud.
Seamlessly deploy container-enabled enterprise storage across on-premises and cloud storage environments.
Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments from any cloud vendor.
Simplify complex hybrid IT management for greater visibility, manageability and flexibility.
Enable resilient models to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity.
Modernize your VMware workloads and applications with IBM Cloud®.
Optimize your IT infrastructure — on premises and in the cloud — with the flexibility and control that comes with open source development.
Digital transformation is the critical path forward for enterprises today and optimizing and managing your hybrid IT environment paves that path.
Containers are ideal for application modernization, and for an open hybrid cloud strategy that lets you build, run and manage workloads anywhere.
The new generation of hybrid cloud provides a common platform across all of your cloud, on-premises and edge environments. That means you can skill once, build once and manage from a single pane of glass. IBM provides you with the most comprehensive and consistent approach to development, security and operations across hybrid environments.
In fact, our hybrid cloud approach can offer up to 2.5x more value than a public cloud-only approach. With our hybrid cloud value calculator, you can determine the value that a hybrid cloud approach can bring to your business.