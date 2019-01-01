The new generation of hybrid cloud provides a common platform across all of your cloud, on-premises and edge environments. That means you can skill once, build once and manage from a single pane of glass. IBM provides you with the most comprehensive and consistent approach to development, security and operations across hybrid environments.

In fact, our hybrid cloud approach can offer up to 2.5x more value than a public cloud-only approach. With our hybrid cloud value calculator, you can determine the value that a hybrid cloud approach can bring to your business.