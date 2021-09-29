What are hypervisors?

VMware hypervisors

VMware offers Type 1 and Type 2 hypervisors. Type 1 hypervisors include:

ESXi hypervisor. VMware ESXi (Elastic Sky X Integrated) is a Type 1 (or bare-metal) hypervisor targeting server virtualization in the data center. ESXi manages collections of VMware virtual machines.





VSphere hypervisor. Customers can use VMware ESXi for free as part of the free vSphere hypervisor, which is a basic server virtualization offering. Companies with enterprise cloud environments will license vSphere, a more complete system that includes a license for VMware's vCenter Server. This is a separate server used to administer vSphere environments running on physical hosts. VSphere can run in a private on-premiss cloud environment or in a hosted cloud configuration.

VMware also offers Type 2 hypervisor products for desktop and laptop users:

VMware Fusion: This is the company’s MacOS-focused offering, which lets Mac users run a large range of guest operating systems.





This is the company’s MacOS-focused offering, which lets Mac users run a large range of guest operating systems. Workstation: VMware’s Linux- and Windows-focused platform comes in two flavors: Pro, which is a paid version, and Player, which is free for personal use. The Pro version allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single PC and also connects to VMware vSphere, just like Fusion. Workstation Player only supports a single guest OS.





VirtualBox: A Type 2 hypervisor running on Linux, Mac OS, and Windows operating systems. Oracle inherited the product when it bought Sun Microsystems in 2010.

Hyper-V hypervisor

Hyper-V is Microsoft’s hypervisor designed for use on Windows systems. It shipped in 2008 as part of Windows Server, meaning that customers needed to install the entire Windows operating system to use it. Microsoft subsequently made a dedicated version called Hyper-V Server available, which ran on Windows Server Core. This enabled administrators to run Hyper-V without installing the full version of Windows Server. Hyper-V is also available on Windows clients.

Microsoft designates Hyper-V as a Type 1 hypervisor, even though it runs differently to many competitors. Hyper-V installs on Windows but runs directly on the physical hardware, inserting itself underneath the host OS. All guest operating systems then run through the hypervisor, but the host operating system gets special access to the hardware, giving it a performance advantage.

Citrix hypervisors

XenServer, now known as Citrix Hypervisor, is a commercial Type 1 hypervisor that supports Linux and Windows operating systems. XenServer was born of the Xen open source project (link resides outside ibm.com).

Open source hypervisors

Some hypervisors, such as KVM, come from open source projects. Red Hat's ties to the open source community have made KVM the core of all major OpenStack and Linux virtualization distributions.

Open source hypervisors are also available in free configurations. KVM is downloadable on its own or as part of the oVirt open source virtualization solution, of which Red Hat is a long-term supporter.

Another is Xen, which is an open source Type 1 hypervisor that runs on Intel and ARM architectures. It began as a project at the University of Cambridge and its team subsequently commercialized it by founding XenSource, which Citrix bought in 2007.

In 2013, the open source project became a collaborative project under the Linux Foundation. Many cloud service providers use Xen to power their product offerings.

Xen supports several types of virtualization, including hardware-assisted environments using Intel VT and AMD-V. It also supports paravirtualization, which tweaks the guest OS to work with a hypervisor, delivering performance gains.

Hypervisor KVM

Linux also has hypervisor capabilities built directly into its OS kernel. The kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) became part of the Linux kernel mainline in 2007 and complements QEMU, which is a hypervisor that emulates the physical machine’s processor entirely in software.

KVM supports virtualization extensions that Intel and AMD built into their processor architectures to better support hypervisors. These extensions, called Intel VT and AMD-V respectively, enable the processor to help the hypervisor manage multiple virtual machines. Where these extensions are available, the Linux kernel can use KVM. Otherwise, it falls back to QEMU.

Find out more about KVM (link resides outside ibm.com) from Red Hat.

Red Hat hypervisor

Red Hat bases its Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Hypervisor on the KVM hypervisor. Its virtualization solution builds extra facilities around the hypervisor. This includes a virtualization manager that provides a centralized management system with a search-driven graphical user interface and secure virtualization technologies that harden the hypervisor against attacks aimed at the host or at virtual machines. Red Hat's hypervisor can run many operating systems, including Ubuntu.