Deep technical skills and expertise for your IBM Systems servers and storage
Get infrastructure services for IBM servers, mainframes and storage delivered by IBM Technology Expert Labs

IBM Technology Expert Labs consultants perform infrastructure and software services for clients online or on site, offering deep technical expertise, valuable tools and successful methodologies. Our services are designed to help clients solve business challenges, gain new skills and apply best practices.

Expertise Connect

IBM Expertise Connect subscription services can help you achieve business outcomes faster and more successfully. One or more experienced consultants become part of your team and act as trusted advisors and mentors.

Capabilities Accelerate hybrid cloud

Build the foundation for your hybrid cloud and enterprise data centers.

 Optimize operations

Optimize performance and security for IBM® Power®, IBM Storage, IBM Z and LinuxONE.

 Maximize value

Adopt the latest technologies to generate more value from your infrastructure.
Services IBM Power

Infrastructure services for mission-critical and cognitive solutions based on AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.

 Explore IBM Power services IBM Storage

Transform your data into insights and stay agile as you grow your hybrid cloud storage portfolio.

 Explore IBM Storage services IBM Z and LinuxONE

Get expert guidance on mainframe solutions, services and strategies from our team of technical consultants.

 Explore IBM Z and LinuxONE services
Client stories NTT Data Business Systems

Seizing competitive advantage with SAP hosting services on IBM Power and IBM FlashSystems®.

 Ricoh USA

Ricoh USA unites with IBM to move insurance giant’s workloads to IBM Power Virtual Server in the cloud.

 Coop Group

Optimizing product assortment across a growing retail footprint with IBM, SAP and SUSE solutions.

 Ecogas

Extending high-quality digital services to over one million people with a hybrid environment.

 The Danish Meteorological Institute

The Danish Meteorological Institute teams with IBM to adopt a modernized, more sustainable storage system.
Our IBM Technology Expert Labs experts are ready to help you make the most of your IBM Systems.