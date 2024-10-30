What are hypervisors?

Sometimes called a virtual machine monitor (VMM), the hypervisor manages VMs as they run alongside each other. It separates VMs from each other logically, assigning each its own slice of the underlying computing power, memory and storage. This prevents the VMs from interfering with each other. For example, if one OS suffers a crash or a security compromise, the others survive.

Before hypervisors hit the mainstream, most physical computers could only run one operating system at a time. This made them stable because the computing hardware only had to handle requests from that one OS. The downside of this approach was that it wasted resources because the operating system can only sometimes use all of the computer's power.

A hypervisor solves that problem. It is a small software layer that enables multiple instances of operating systems to run alongside each other, sharing the same physical computing resources. This process is called virtualization, and the operating system instances—referred to as virtual machines—are software emulations of physical computers that run on the host machine.

The term virtual machine is sometimes used interchangeably with virtual server, but they are not the same. Virtual servers are also made possible by hypervisors that act as a layer between the physical hardware and multiple unique virtual environments. But virtual servers replicate physical, bare-metal servers for applications like web servers, domain name servers, proxy servers and so forth. In contrast, virtual machines create virtual representations of physical computers.

