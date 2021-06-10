What is IT infrastructure?
IT infrastructure
10 June 2021
What is IT infrastructure?

Information technology infrastructure, or IT infrastructure, refers to the combined components needed for the operation and management of enterprise IT services and IT environments.

Why is IT infrastructure important?

Technology powers nearly every aspect of today’s businesses, from an individual employee’s work to operations to goods and services. When properly networked, technology can be optimized to improve communication, create efficiencies and increase productivity.

If an IT infrastructure is flexible, reliable and secure, it can help an enterprise meet its goals and provide a competitive edge in the market. Alternatively, if an IT infrastructure isn’t properly implemented, businesses can face connectivity, productivity and security issues, like system disruptions and breaches. Overall, having a properly implemented infrastructure can be a factor in whether a business is profitable or not.

With an IT infrastructure, a company can:

  • Provide a positive customer experience by providing uninterrupted access to its website and online store.

  • Develop and start solutions to market with speed.

  • Collect data in real time to make quick decisions.

  • Improve employee productivity.
3D design of balls rolling on a track
The latest AI News + Insights   Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 
Subscribe today
How do the components of IT infrastructure work?

The components of IT infrastructure are made up of interdependent elements, and the two core groups of components are hardware and software. Hardware uses software—like an operating system—to work. Likewise, an operating system manages system resources and hardware. Operating systems also connect software applications and physical resources using networking components.

Hardware

Hardware components can include:

  • Desktop computers
  • Servers
  • Data centers
  • Hubs
  • Routers
  • Switches
  • Facilities
Software

Software components can include:

  • Content management systems (CMS)
  • Customer relationship management (CRM)
  • Enterprise resource planning (ERP)
  • Operating systems
  • Web servers
Facilities

Facilities or physical plants provide space for networking hardware, servers and data centers. It also includes the network cabling in office buildings to connect components of an IT infrastructure together.

Network

Networks are composed of switches, routers, hubs and servers. Switches connect network devices like routers, servers and others on local area networks (LAN). Routers allow devices on different LANs to communicate and move packets between networks. Hubs connect multiple networking devices to act as a single component.

Server

A core hardware component needed for an enterprise IT infrastructure is a server. Servers are essentially computers that allow multiple users to access and share resources.

Server room/data center

Organizations house multiple servers in rooms called server rooms or data centers. Data centers are the core of most networks.

AI Academy
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Go to episode
Types of infrastructure

The two primary types of IT infrastructure are traditional and cloud infrastructure.

Traditional infrastructure

A traditional IT infrastructure is made up of the usual hardware and software components: facilities, data centers, servers, networking hardware desktop computers and enterprise application software solutions. Typically, this infrastructure setup requires more power, physical space and money than other infrastructure types. A traditional infrastructure is typically installed on-premises for company-only or private use.

 Learn more about IT infrastructure solutions
Cloud infrastructure

A cloud computing IT infrastructure is similar to traditional infrastructure. However, end users can access the infrastructure via the internet, with the ability to use computing resources without installing on-premises through virtualization. Virtualization connects physical servers maintained by a service provider at any or many geographical locations. Then, it divides and abstracts resources, like storage, to make them accessible to users almost anywhere an internet connection can be made. Because cloud infrastructure is often public, it’s usually referred to as a public cloud.

 Learn about on-premises infrastructures for hybrid cloud
An optimal IT infrastructure

IT infrastructure setups vary by business needs and goals, but some goals are universal for every enterprise. The optimal infrastructure provides a business high-performance storage, a low-latency network, security, an optimized wide area network (WAN), virtualization and zero downtime.

  • High-performance storage systems store and back up data and include a data recovery system in case of disasters.

  • Low-latency networks use enterprise-level infrastructure components to reduce the delay of data flow.

  • Secure infrastructures include systems that control information access and data availability. It can also safeguard a business against breaches and cyberattacks wherever the data resides, maintaining the customers’ trust.

  • WANs manage the network by prioritizing traffic and giving certain applications more or less bandwidth as needed.

  • Virtualization provides faster server provisioning, increases uptime, improves disaster recovery and saves energy.

  • Zero downtime aims to reduce disruptions to business operations and eliminates system downtime to keep costs down and profits up.
Get started on your AI journey today

Optimize your hybrid cloud infrastructure for AI with agility and flexibility across on-prem, cloud and multicloud environments.
Resources
AI-Driven Hybrid Cloud: Building Infrastructure for Tomorrow's Success

Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.

 Hybrid Cloud Solutions for AI-Powered Transformation

Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and security.

Understanding IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS: Choosing the Right Cloud Solution

Learn about the key differences between Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability, and management to meet different business needs.

 Understanding the True Costs of Gen AI

Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.

 What is IT management?

Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.

 Explore IT Infrastructure Tutorials and Resources

Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems, and network security.

Related solutions IBM Storage Virtualization

Virtualize your storage environment and manage it efficiently across multiple platforms. IBM Storage Virtualization helps reduce complexity while optimizing resources.

 Explore Storage Virtualization Hybrid cloud solutions

Accelerate the impact of AI across the enterprise with a more intentional hybrid cloud.

 Explore hybrid cloud solutions Cloud infrastructure solutions

Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.

 Explore cloud solutions
Take the next step

Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.

 Explore IT infrastructure solutions Download the ebook