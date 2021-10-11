What is load balancing?

Load balancing can be implemented in a couple of ways. Hardware load balancers are physical appliances that are installed and maintained on premises. Software load balancers are applications installed on privately-owned servers, or delivered as a managed cloud service (cloud load balancing).

In either case, load balancers work by mediating incoming client requests in real time and determining which backend servers are best able to process those requests. In order to prevent a single server from becoming overloaded, the load balancer routes requests to any number of available servers on premises or hosted in server farms or cloud data centers.

Once the assigned server receives the request, it responds to the client by way of the load balancer. The load balancer then completes the server-to-client connection by matching the IP address of the client with that of the selected server. The client and server are then able to communicate and carry out requested that tasks until the session is complete.

If there is a spike in network traffic, a load balancer may bring extra servers online to keep up with demand. Or, if there is a lull in network activity, the load balancer may reduce the pool of available servers. It can also assist with network caching by routing traffic to cache servers where previous user requests are temporarily stored.