Get DNS that does more. Turn the workhorse of your network into an engine of innovation
IBM® NS1 Connect is a managed service for authoritative DNS and traffic steering that improves application performance and network resilience.
Revenue-generating applications require authoritative DNS resolution to keep critical applications and websites online. Unless your DNS infrastructure is always-on and resilient, network reliability and user experience will suffer. IBM NS1 Connect provides:
Keep users reliably connected and revenue flowing with a 100% uptime SLA, constant monitoring and redundant protections against service deprecation.
Advanced, customizable traffic steering capabilities ensure you can deliver applications, services and content with the performance your users expect.
Spend more time on higher-value work by automating both simple and complex DNS configuration tasks through NS1 Connect’s API and preconfigured integrations.
IBM NS1 Connect is offered through a variety of pricing plans, from free accounts to large enterprise packages.
The NS1 Connect free developer account showcases IBM's authoritative DNS capabilities, enabling users to start using it in minutes. Although traffic scale is limited, the full API is available for unlimited usage. Use it in production as a primary or secondary solution.
Scaled for growing businesses, our Essentials plan gives you the features you need to ensure fast, reliable connections to end-users. Available for purchase on IBM.com.
NS1 Connect Premium is for businesses needing scalable authoritative DNS. Pricing is based on query volume and DNS records. Additional services are also priced through query volume. Enterprise plans offer customizable support and professional services.