IBM® NS1 Connect is a managed service for authoritative DNS and traffic steering that improves application performance and network resilience.

Revenue-generating applications require authoritative DNS resolution to keep critical applications and websites online. Unless your DNS infrastructure is always-on and resilient, network reliability and user experience will suffer. IBM NS1 Connect provides:

  • Fast, secure connections to users anywhere in the world with premium DNS and advanced, customizable traffic steering
  • NS1 Connect’s always-on, API-first architecture enables your IT teams to more efficiently monitor networks, deploy changes and conduct routine maintenance
  • Rich DNS data analytics to streamline the identification of the root cause of anomalies within traffic to further optimize DNS performance

 
Use cases

Guard against outages Guard against network outages and data loss with resilient, redundant network services and customizable traffic steering capabilities to provide fast, secure network connections to your customers anywhere in the world. Explore use case
Optimize application performance Rely on customizable, easily configurable traffic steering capabilities to optimize application performance based upon your specifications—whether that’s cost, end-user performance, reliability or all three. Explore use case
Quickly identify issues See relevant DNS data in real time, giving you the information you need to close security vulnerabilities and improve application performance. Reports are curated and customizable, so you only see the metrics that matter to your business. Explore use case
Optimize load balancing Get end-to-end visibility and resilient connections by leveraging real-time device performance data with NS1 Connect’s SaaS-based Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) solution. Now you can easily optimize application availability and performance. Explore use case
Benefits Improve reliability and resilience

Keep users reliably connected and revenue flowing with a 100% uptime SLA, constant monitoring and redundant protections against service deprecation.

 Explore the benefit Optimize network performance

Advanced, customizable traffic steering capabilities ensure you can deliver applications, services and content with the performance your users expect. 

 Explore the benefit Streamline DNS management

Spend more time on higher-value work by automating both simple and complex DNS configuration tasks through NS1 Connect’s API and preconfigured integrations.

 Explore the benefit

Case study

Filter Chain technology decreases latency by 30% for billions of daily transactions Read the case study
Customer reviews
How to buy

IBM NS1 Connect is offered through a variety of pricing plans, from free accounts to large enterprise packages.
Free developer account

The NS1 Connect free developer account showcases IBM's authoritative DNS capabilities, enabling users to start using it in minutes. Although traffic scale is limited, the full API is available for unlimited usage. Use it in production as a primary or secondary solution.

Sign up now Essentials on IBM.com

Scaled for growing businesses, our Essentials plan gives you the features you need to ensure fast, reliable connections to end-users. Available for purchase on IBM.com.

Buy now Premium

NS1 Connect Premium is for businesses needing scalable authoritative DNS. Pricing is based on query volume and DNS records. Additional services are also priced through query volume. Enterprise plans offer customizable support and professional services.