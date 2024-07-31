What is middleware?

First introduced in the late 1960s, the term middleware was coined because the first version typically acted as a mediator between an application front-end (client) and a back-end resource (for example., a database, mainframe application or specialized hardware device) from which the client might request data. In response to the increase in distributed computing in the 1980s, middleware use increased as a way to link newer applications to traditional legacy systems.

But today's middleware operates well beyond this scope. Portal middleware, for example, encompasses the application front-end as well as tools for back-end connectivity. Database middleware typically includes its own data store.

Middleware has evolved to play an essential role in modern cloud-native application development. It uses container technology, which allows DevOps and other teams to connect to resources distributed across multicloud environments. This supports continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD)—CI/CD—thus streamlining application coding, testing and deployment for rapid scaling and business growth.

Enterprises are increasingly tapping into middleware as a cloud-based service offering for communication between systems and as a data management tool. A study from Technavio projected the global middleware as a service (MWaaS) market to increase by USD 45.44 billion, at a CAGR of 17.73% between 2023 and 2028. The study attributes this growth to the widespread adoption of cloud computing and an increase in serverless computing and microservices.1