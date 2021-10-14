By strict definition, a web server is a common subset of an application server.
A web server delivers static web content—for example, HTML pages, files, images, video—primarily in response to hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) requests from a web browser.
An application server typically can deliver web content too, but its primary job is to enable interaction between user clients and server-side application code—the code representing what is often called business logic—to generate and deliver dynamic content, such as transaction results, decision support or real-time analytics.
The client for an application server can be the application’s own user UI, a web browser or a mobile app and the client-server interaction can occur via any number of communication protocols. However, in practice the line between web servers and application servers has become fuzzier, particularly as the web browser has emerged as the application client of choice and as user expectations of web applications and web application performance have grown.
Most web servers support plug-ins for scripting languages (for example, ASP, JSP, PHP, Perl) that enable the web server to generate dynamic content based on server-side logic. An increasing number of application servers not only incorporate web server capabilities, but use HTTP as their primary protocol and support other protocols (for example, CGI and CGI variants) for interfacing with web servers.
They also allow web applications to use services like reverse proxy, clustering, redundancy and load balancing—services that improve performance and reliability and allow developers to focus less on infrastructure and more on coding. To make matters more confusing, many web servers and some application servers are referred to or refer to themselves, as web application servers.
The bottom line is that today’s most popular web servers and application servers are hybrids of both. Most of the increasingly rich applications you use today feature a combination of static web content and dynamic application content, delivered through a combination of web server and application server technologies.
The market is flooded with web servers and application servers—too many to list here. Instead, we thought it might be more valuable to list the most popular free, open source options available:
Nginx is an open source web server that includes reverse proxy, load balancing, mail proxy and HTTP cache capabilities. Commercial, supported versions of Nginx are also available, at Nginx, Inc.
According to the internet research and cybercrime prevention company Netcraft, Nginx served or proxied nearly 38% of all the world’s websites and over 25% of the million busiest sites as of December 2019. World-known enterprise Nginx users include Dropbox, Netflix and Zynga.
First released in 1995, Apache HTTP Server (also known as ‘Apache’) is another popular free, open source web server that, until recently, powered more websites than any other web server—71% at its peak—before being overtaken by Nginx in April 2019. As of December 2019, Apache served over 24% of all sites worldwide and 31% of the million busiest sites.
Apache Tomcat is an open source application server that runs Java Servlets, renders and delivers web pages that include JavaServer Page code, and serves Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE) applications. Released in 1998, Tomcat is the most widely used open source Java application server.
Glassfish is an open source Java EE application server launched by Sun Microsystems in 2006, and it is hosted today by the Eclipse Foundation. Like most Java application servers, Glassfish supports Java Servlets, Enterprise JavaBeans (EJB) and more, but it can also function as a web server, serving up web content in response to HTTP requests.
Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.
Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and security.
Learn about the key differences between Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability, and management to meet different business needs.
Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.
Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.
Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems, and network security.
Virtualize your storage environment and manage it efficiently across multiple platforms. IBM Storage Virtualization helps reduce complexity while optimizing resources.
Accelerate the impact of AI across the enterprise with a more intentional hybrid cloud.
Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.
Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.