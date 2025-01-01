IBM LinuxONE 5
Unlock the potential of Linux and AI with IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5
Innovation that drives business growth

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 combines the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability with Linux® and open-source workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications. Powered by the IBM Telum® II processor with its multiple on-chip AI accelerators, LinuxONE 5 also includes confidential containers, high availability and AI inferencing on co-located data.

 IBM LinuxONE 5: driving security, performance, and cost efficiency
Benefits
Industry-leading cyber security

Protect data at rest, in motion and in use. Safeguard your business now and in the future with quantum-safe encryption.
Optimize IT for energy and cost savings

Reduce costs by repatriating workloads to on-premises accelerated computing designed for availability, at 99.999999%1.
Built-in AI for better outcomes

Deploy and scale AI models in the hybrid cloud, co-located for inferencing with data and applications while improving energy efficiency.

Features

Advanced security Protect your data and applications with confidential containers and quantum-safe encryption. Explore advanced security features
Accelerated AI inferencing Enhance, scale and secure inferencing with built-in AI. Explore built-in AI on LinuxONE
Cost-efficient computing Optimize data center efficiency and workload consolidation on IBM LinuxONE. Explore sustainability with IBM LinuxONE
Available operating systems Red Hat® Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

Provides a fully integrated software and hardware solution that serves as the foundation for workloads running in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES)

Offers a highly reliable, scalable and secure server operating system, designed to power mission-critical workloads.

 Canonical Ubuntu Server

Delivers economic and technical scalability for data centers and hybrid cloud with an open-source platform built for performance and efficiency.

Hybrid cloud and AI software

Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform

Enables businesses to integrate and modernize their applications with a strong foundation that is cyber resilient, scalable and cost efficient.

 Learn about effective application modernization Explore Red Hat OpenShift on IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z
Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform

Unified solution for strategic automation combining the security, features and flexibility needed to scale automation across domains.

 Learn more about the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE

Offers a range of popular open-source AI frameworks, optimized for the on-chip integrated AI accelerator in Telum.

 Learn more about the AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE
Accelerate AI adoption

Securely test, train, and innovate with high-quality data while protecting privacy and reducing compliance risks.

 Learn more about IBM Synthetic Data Sets
IBM Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers

Centrally manage encryption keys, enhance security, and simplify compliance across hybrid cloud environments.

 Learn more about IBM Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers
Resources

3D tour

Deep dive into the details and see the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 in action with a 3D exploration.

 Technical library

Explore IBM LinuxONE Redbooks® for expert guidance on deploying, optimizing, and securing LinuxONE for enterprise workloads.

 Carbon footprint report

Learn how LinuxONE Emperor 5 can help you identify opportunities for greenhouse gas reductions.

 Specification sheet

Discover specifications like processor configurations, memory, cryptographic features, and OS compatibility.
Footnotes

DISCLAIMER: IBM internal performance tests for the core consolidation study compared an IBM Machine Type 9175 Max136 with 136 configurable processor units with an x86 solution that used a commercially available enterprise server with two 5th gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors and 64 cores per CPU. Workloads consisted of a containerized OLTP WebSphere Liberty v25 application running on Red Hat OCP v4.17 and an EDB Postgres for Kubernetes v1.25 on the same OCP cluster. Both solutions used Red Hat® Enterprise Linux v9.5 and KVM. Test results were extrapolated to a typical, complete customer IT solution that included production and non-production IT environments isolated from each other. The IBM Machine Type 9175 solution required one Max136 and the x86 solution required 23 compared servers. Results may vary.