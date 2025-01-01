IBM LinuxONE 5

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 combines the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability with Linux® and open-source workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications. Powered by the IBM Telum® II processor with its multiple on-chip AI accelerators, LinuxONE 5 also includes confidential containers, high availability and AI inferencing on co-located data.
Protect data at rest, in motion and in use. Safeguard your business now and in the future with quantum-safe encryption.
Reduce costs by repatriating workloads to on-premises accelerated computing designed for availability, at 99.999999%1.
Deploy and scale AI models in the hybrid cloud, co-located for inferencing with data and applications while improving energy efficiency.
Provides a fully integrated software and hardware solution that serves as the foundation for workloads running in hybrid multi-cloud environments.
Offers a highly reliable, scalable and secure server operating system, designed to power mission-critical workloads.
Delivers economic and technical scalability for data centers and hybrid cloud with an open-source platform built for performance and efficiency.
Deep dive into the details and see the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 in action with a 3D exploration.
Explore IBM LinuxONE Redbooks® for expert guidance on deploying, optimizing, and securing LinuxONE for enterprise workloads.
Learn how LinuxONE Emperor 5 can help you identify opportunities for greenhouse gas reductions.
Discover specifications like processor configurations, memory, cryptographic features, and OS compatibility.
DISCLAIMER: IBM internal performance tests for the core consolidation study compared an IBM Machine Type 9175 Max136 with 136 configurable processor units with an x86 solution that used a commercially available enterprise server with two 5th gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors and 64 cores per CPU. Workloads consisted of a containerized OLTP WebSphere Liberty v25 application running on Red Hat OCP v4.17 and an EDB Postgres for Kubernetes v1.25 on the same OCP cluster. Both solutions used Red Hat® Enterprise Linux v9.5 and KVM. Test results were extrapolated to a typical, complete customer IT solution that included production and non-production IT environments isolated from each other. The IBM Machine Type 9175 solution required one Max136 and the x86 solution required 23 compared servers. Results may vary.