Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, and businesses require infrastructure that can handle AI workloads both efficiently and securely. IBM LinuxONE, powered by the IBM Telum® processor, integrates AI acceleration directly into the chip, enabling real-time inferencing of multiple AI models with minimal latency. This advanced capability—combined with predictive AI and large language models—allows businesses to analyze data where it resides, delivering faster and deeper insights for mission-critical applications such as advanced fraud detection, risk analysis, and medical imaging.