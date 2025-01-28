These prebuilt datasets are downloadable and packaged as CSV and DDL files, making them familiar to use and compatible with everything—from databases to spreadsheets to hardware platforms to standard AI tools. These datasets also use IBM's industry expertise and domain knowledge of the financial services sector without using any real client seed data, alleviating security concerns with Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

To address this scenario, IBM Synthetic Data Sets were curated for fraud detection use cases. Thus, clients can download the datasets and enable development of predictive AI models and LLMs for financial services or optimize existing models for improved accuracy and risk mitigation.