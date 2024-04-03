Home Compute and servers Z IBM Z

IBM Z® is a family of modern infrastructure that runs enterprise operating systems and IBM Z systems software.

IBM Z delivers the security, resiliency, performance, scalability and sustainability that you would expect from a flagship enterprise compute platform from IBM®. To meet the evolving demands of the world's largest enterprises, IBM z16™, powered by the IBM Telum® processor, enables AI inferencing at unprecedented speed and scale. Additionally, IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z simplifies and accelerates application modernization through generative AI.
What IBM Z offers
Systems The IBM z16™ platform uses AI and delivers breakthrough technologies with the highest security, performance and availability. Explore IBM z16
Software The IBM Z software helps you make the most of your software investment for security, cloud, AIOps, automation and more. Explore software
Operating systems IBM Z mainframes are flexible and run on z/OS®, Linux®, z/TPF and z/VM®. Explore operating systems
Browse by platform capability Artificial intelligence

Use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights with IBM Z.

 Explore AI on IBM Z Hybrid cloud

Integrate IBM Z into your hybrid cloud to deliver innovation with greater productivity.

 Explore hybrid cloud on IBM Z Mainframe application modernization

Modernize mainframe applications with consistent enterprise-wide practices and leveraging  generative AI.

 Explore mainframe application modernization Sustainability

Reduce energy consumption by consolidating selected x86 workloads onto a single physical IBM Z system.

 Explore sustainability on IBM z16 Security

Strengthen security to help protect your business data against cyberthreats, including ransomware with IBM Z.

 Explore security on IBM Z Resiliency

Achieve up to 8 nines application availability and accelerate system recovery.

 Explore resiliency on IBM Z DevOps

Use DevOps best practices to accelerate the delivery of higher-quality hybrid cloud solutions while minimizing risk and optimizing workload deployment.

 Explore DevOps on IBM Z AIOps

Improve systems management, IT operations, application performance and operational resiliency with AI on the mainframe.

 Explore AIOps on IBM Z
Become a mainframer
Learn industry-critical enterprise computing skills

Browse through customized training, certification and hands-on experience to build in-demand skills so you can make the most of your investment in this technology.

 IBM Z Xplore Learning Platform IBM Z Mainframe Skills Depot
Case studies Low-risk modernization of banking applications

Atruvia AG protects data against the impact of breaches for millions of banking customers with help from IBM.

 Boosting banking resiliency

ANZ transforms the mainframe environment with highly flexible and mirrored IBM Z.
Resources IBM introduces the Telum II processor and IBM Sypre Accelerator to enhance AI capabilities on IBM Z systems.

Discover how the I/O Accelerator on IBM Z enhances throughput and reduces latency in enterprise systems.

IBM introduces Spyre Accelerator, an AI-augmented platform designed to streamline and enhance IBM Z system design and delivery.

Modernizing mainframe applications with a boost from generative AI.

Mainframe application modernization beyond banking.

Modernize with technology partners

Explore our Mainframe Application Modernization solutions. Or, schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

