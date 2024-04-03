IBM Z® is a family of modern infrastructure that runs enterprise operating systems and IBM Z systems software.

IBM Z delivers the security, resiliency, performance, scalability and sustainability that you would expect from a flagship enterprise compute platform from IBM®. To meet the evolving demands of the world's largest enterprises, IBM z16™, powered by the IBM Telum® processor, enables AI inferencing at unprecedented speed and scale. Additionally, IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z simplifies and accelerates application modernization through generative AI.