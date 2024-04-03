Use a powerful and secure platform for business to create, innovate and build your future
IBM Z® is a family of modern infrastructure that runs enterprise operating systems and IBM Z systems software.
IBM Z delivers the security, resiliency, performance, scalability and sustainability that you would expect from a flagship enterprise compute platform from IBM®. To meet the evolving demands of the world's largest enterprises, IBM z16™, powered by the IBM Telum® processor, enables AI inferencing at unprecedented speed and scale. Additionally, IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z simplifies and accelerates application modernization through generative AI.
Discover the next generation AI workloads at scale with IBM Z
What if IBM Z could help stop fraud?
Use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights with IBM Z.
Integrate IBM Z into your hybrid cloud to deliver innovation with greater productivity.
Modernize mainframe applications with consistent enterprise-wide practices and leveraging generative AI.
Reduce energy consumption by consolidating selected x86 workloads onto a single physical IBM Z system.
Strengthen security to help protect your business data against cyberthreats, including ransomware with IBM Z.
Achieve up to 8 nines application availability and accelerate system recovery.
Use DevOps best practices to accelerate the delivery of higher-quality hybrid cloud solutions while minimizing risk and optimizing workload deployment.
Improve systems management, IT operations, application performance and operational resiliency with AI on the mainframe.
Browse through customized training, certification and hands-on experience to build in-demand skills so you can make the most of your investment in this technology.
Atruvia AG protects data against the impact of breaches for millions of banking customers with help from IBM.
ANZ transforms the mainframe environment with highly flexible and mirrored IBM Z.
Explore our Mainframe Application Modernization solutions. Or, schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.