The Telum® processor is an advanced processor that powers many of the features and benefits of the IBM z16®. It is designed to help customers achieve business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.
The IBM Telum processor represents a significant advancement in microprocessor technology for IBM z16. Designed to enhance enterprise workloads, the Telum processor integrates deep learning inference capabilities directly into the hardware, enabling real-time fraud detection and improved decision-making processes. This next-generation chip showcases innovations, setting a new standard for enterprise computing by delivering unprecedented speed and efficiency for complex data environments through:
Welcome IBM Telum II processor and Spyre Accelerator™1, built for high-speed inferencing. Get faster insights, solutions and time-to-value across your business with AI acceleration built to run where it is needed most—at the source of your data.
Built to deliver deep learning and foundation model capabilities by using a multimodel ensemble method that focuses on performance and accuracy, this next-generation AI acceleration allows clients to use increasingly larger, more complex models for in-transaction workloads as well as certain generative AI use cases.
The Telum processor includes on-chip AI acceleration, allowing for near real-time analytics and decision-making directly on the processor without the need for another hardware. On-chip AI acceleration enables real-time data analysis and decision-making, allowing businesses to gain immediate insights and respond proactively to emerging trends and issues.
Telum II enhances AI acceleration and inferencing with 4x the available compute power of the Telum processor and coherently connected processing clusters4.
The Telum processor's reliability and high availability help ensure continuous operation with minimal downtime, which is crucial for maintaining business continuity in mission-critical applications.
The Telum II offers redundant connections to processors allowing for interruption-free service to maintain operations through the attached IO via an alternative path while a processor is going through a repair action.
The Telum processor’s architecture is optimized for low latency, which is crucial for high-speed transaction processing and real-time analytics.
Telum II increases overall available cache by 40%, in both the number of L2 (10) and the size of L2, L3 and L4 cache. All demonstrating improved off-chip bandwidth or latency5.
The Telum processor is designed for high-performance computing, enabling the IBM z16 to handle large-scale transactions and analytics efficiently. The high processing power and low latency provided by the Telum processor result in faster transaction processing and more efficient handling of large-scale data analytics, enhancing overall productivity.
Telum II is projected to clock in at 5.5 GHz, offering improved speed while still delivering efficient management of large-scale transactions6.
The Telum processor supports advanced encryption techniques, including quantum-safe encryption, helping ensure robust data protection. The support for advanced encryption techniques, including quantum-safe encryption, helps ensure that sensitive data is protected against both current and future cyberthreats, providing peace of mind and compliance with regulatory standards.
Offering improved security on A and Z bus links, Telum II is designed to be one more element in protecting your business7.
The design of the Telum processor optimizes power consumption, contributing to the energy efficiency of the IBM z16. The energy-efficient design of the Telum processor helps reduce operational costs associated with power consumption, contributing to overall cost savings.
Energy efficiency is further improved with Telum II with up to 15% core power reduction based on centralized IO and DPU design8.