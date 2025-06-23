Do more at the core with IBM Z

Unlock more business value by bringing AI to mission-critical workloads on the IBM z17™
Meet the all-new mainframe

Advanced AI where you need it most
 

IBM Z® is a family of modern infrastructure powered by the IBM Telum® processor that runs enterprise operating systems and IBM Z software delivering greater AI accuracy, productivity and agility.

 Discover how to integrate AI with your mainframe
Infrastructure The modern mainframe boosts productivity with up to 8x on-chip AI processors per core for real-time insights and accuracy. The IBM z17 server platform integrates AI and breakthrough tech, ensuring top security, performance and availability. Explore IBM z17
Software Fuel innovation and growth with AI while reducing developer time to understand an application by 80%. Run reports and analytics 3000 times faster with IBM Z Transaction Processing¹, maximizing your investment in security, cloud, AIOps, automation and more. Explore IBM Z software
Security Secure your most important data and accelerate your quantum-safe journey. Use AI-powered security and compliance, saving time and resources. Explore IBM Z security

Create a singular advantage from multiple angles

AIOps

Improve systems management, IT operations and operational resiliency with AI on the mainframe.

 Artificial intelligence

Use AI and machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights with IBM Z.

 DevOps

Use DevOps to accelerate the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions while optimizing workload deployment.

 Hybrid cloud

Integrate IBM Z into your hybrid cloud to deliver innovation with greater productivity.

 Application modernization

Modernize applications with consistent enterprise-wide practices and leveraging generative AI.

 Resiliency

Maintain uninterrupted operations, safeguard sensitive data and defend against evolving cyberthreats.

 Operating systems

IBM Z mainframes run on z/OS®, Linux®, z/TPF, and z/VM®, delivering AI integration, security, and resiliency.

Sustainability

Reduce energy consumption by consolidating selected x86 workloads onto a single physical IBM Z system.
It’s here! A full stack AI solution. With AI built into its DNA, the IBM z17 fuels business innovation with speed and performance, powering new workloads and models, all while automating and boosting productivity for efficiency. Discover IBM z17

Resources

Discover how modernizing mainframe compliance can ease regulatory anxiety and strengthen your organization’s security posture in today’s complex digital landscape.
New

IBM Concert for Z is an AI-driven IT operations hub that boosts mainframe resilience by unifying siloed data, streamlining insights, and accelerating response.
New

Learn how AI on IBM z17 powers fast, high-volume transactions and detects fraud in real time without moving data.
IBM Cobol Upgrade Advisor for z/OS simplifies upgrades to COBOL 6 for Java interoperability.

Accelerate and enhance the development of predictive AI models and LLMs on IBM Z with IBM Synthetic Data Sets.
Explores AI’s role in banking, key use cases, and a roadmap for AI adoption to drive innovation and efficiency.
Try IBM Test Accelerator for Z and learn to automate testing, deploy integration tests, and create on-demand dev/test environments for z/OS.
Try IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z to accelerate app understanding, refactoring, and COBOL-to-Java modernization.
