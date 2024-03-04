DevOps for IBM Z

Transform mission-critical applications for hybrid cloud environments with stability, security and agility
DevOps for IBM Z hybrid cloud
DevOps has transformed every stage of the application lifecycle. With standardized tools and processes, you can simplify and accelerate software innovation delivered through a consistent and more productive developer experience. IBM Z® can participate fully in these methodologies with DevOps for IBM Z. 

Today, clients are embracing these technologies to:

  • Rapidly innovate for new services and accelerate application modernization.
  • Deliver consistently through an automated and integrated secure CI/CD pipeline across the enterprise.
  • Include IBM Z in their hybrid cloud strategy to optimize workload deployment based on business needs.
What is DevOps?
DevOps and mainframe modernization

What is DevOps? How does DevOps' culture and practices fit into the mainframe world? Rosalind Radcliffe explains why DevOps and the mainframe go together, and how taking advantage of DevOps' automation and modern ways of working can streamline your mainframe process.

Solutions

Case studies

Empower developers

Swedbank empowers its developers to code, test and enhance applications more effectively through persistent mainframe modernization and retooling.
Increase automation

Westfield Insurance manages their hybrid transformation efforts using cloud and on-premise DevOps to focus on testing and modernizing the developer experience to become more agile.

BNP Paribas set out to overhaul the software development environment for its enterprise systems to enhance agility and boost efficiency.

Modernization made easy

A major European financial services needed to preserve the integrity of its existing systems while moving toward a more modern, digital portfolio.

Service innovation

Danske Bank shortened their development cycle to bring IT closer to the business.
Resources Modernizing Enterprise DevOps
This IBM Redpaper discusses strategies and architectural solutions that can accelerate your mainframe application modernization by leveraging hybrid cloud environments. Specifically, view chapter 5 for information on Modernizing Enterprise DevOps.
Modernize your Z DevOps with new automation and enhanced language features
Learn about Wazi Deploy which adds an open source-based, scripted application deployment option to the IBM® Developer for z/OS® Enterprise Edition extensive development toolset.
Z DevOps Talks podcast on Spotify
Listen in on discussions with Z DevOps experts on how IBM is embracing open source technologies, making the mainframe more accessible and designing new and better ways of developing and operating for the cloud-native and veteran community.
DevOps Acceleration Program
Explore a value-added early adoption program designed to partner with clients during distinct stages that we believe are necessary for any DevOps transformation.
IBM DevSecOps community
Join the DevSecOps community to stay abreast of the latest Z trends and topics.
