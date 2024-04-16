IBM® Engineering Workflow Management acts as the critical link between required and delivered work by enabling teams to manage plans, tasks and project status. It provides the flexibility to adapt to any process, so companies can adopt faster release cycles and manage dependencies across both small and complex development projects. This solution, which is available on premises and in the cloud, offers no-charge server software and flexible pricing models.

Workflow Management is also available in the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management solution as part of a seamlessly integrated set of offerings: IBM Engineering Workflow Management, IBM Engineering Test Management, and IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® Next.