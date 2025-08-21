IBM Wazi as a Service

Cloud native development and testing for z/OS on IBM Cloud

IBM® Wazi as a Service is a solution that enables a cloud native development and test experience for z/OS® in IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). With Wazi as a Service, application developers can develop and test z/OS application components in a virtual infrastructure "as a Service" environment running on IBM Z architecture on IBM Public Cloud.

Accelerate cloud native development and testing of z/OS applications with z/OS Virtual Server in IBM Cloud VPC. It's your own protected space in the IBM Cloud with the security of a private cloud and the agility of a public cloud.

IBM Wazi aaS also provides experimental capabilities to enable customers to get started with exploring IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery offering through Integration templates based on DevSecOps practices.  The service offers a unified user experience for z/OS and cloud native applications in the IBM Cloud to create and use toolchains, with security and auditability at its core.
Benefits
Increased speed to market

Accelerate delivery through rapid development and testing enabled by on-demand access to a z/OS environment in less than 5 minutes.
Innovation with freedom

Innovate faster in response to ever-changing business needs by using a z/OS system that includes the latest and greatest software.
Improved software quality  and compliance

Enhance software quality and auditability by shifting left and automating your testing and considering security earlier in the development lifecycle.
Increased productivity

Help developers and systems programmers by eliminating wait times and enabling easy deployment of a z/OS system with Wazi Image Builder using standard or custom images.
Greater scalability

Enable horizontal and vertical scaling on demand based on business needs and pay only for what you use with infrastructure available as a service in a flexible consumption model.
Flexible deployment

Deploy an IBM-provided dev and test stock images on the z/OS Virtual Server, or bring a custom image for applications and related components to deploy to the z/OS Virtual Server in VPC.
Use cases
Development and testing

Leverage the strength and security of IBM Cloud with self-serve access to z/OS systems and create standard or custom images from your own LPAR. Get started with development and testing in minutes without any dependency on operations.

Infrastructure testing

Overcome the issues of broken processes, insufficient security and more that are preventing you from testing software upgrades at speed. Expedite testing with a z/OS virtual server instance (VSI) and Wazi Image Builder.
Innovation and skill building

Accelerate innovation by lowering the barrier to entry for new z/OS developers and reduce their need to have specialized skills by providing easy access to preinstalled and customized software available as stock images.
Secure z/OS apps with DevSecOps practices

Get started with IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery and experiment with secure toolchains

IBM Wazi as a Service components z/OS Dev and Test Virtual Server in IBM Cloud VPC

Spin up a z/OS dev and test system in IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud in just minutes. Manage virtual machine-based compute, storage and networking resources in a private, secure space you define.

 See how to manage an IBM Cloud account (3:55) Wazi Image Builder

Create custom images from your on-premises LPAR by using Wazi Image Builder. Wazi Image Builder includes a web UI with role-based access and REST APIs to streamline the creation process.

 See how to create a source environment (2:21) See how to create a target environment (1:43) z/OS templates for continuous delivery

Use z/OS templates that extend IBM Continuous Delivery Service to automate builds in secure DevSecOps toolchains

Case study
Eurobank discusses Accelerating Dev & Test

Accelerate and simplify building and testing z/OS applications with cloud native development, modernization in place and a consistent cloud experience. 

Client quotes

IBM’s approach to the hybrid cloud with Wazi as a Service recognizes the critical need for organizations to modernize the mainframe developer experience.
John McKenny Sr. VP & Gen. Mgr., Intelligent Z Optimization & Transformation BMC
Leveraging TCS cloud solutions and accelerators along with the security and reliability of IBM Cloud, we’re helping clients accelerate their hybrid cloud modernization journeys and business transformation.
Arun Prabhakar VP and Global Head, Alliances TCS
Resources Discover IBM Wazi as a Service in the Virtual Server for VPC cloud catalog.
Select IBM Z s390x architecture and you will see the IBM z/OS operating system as an option for Wazi as a Service. (Login to IBM cloud account required)
Quick training demos
Explore our training videos to learn more about using IBM Wazi as a Service, IBM Z DevOps and cloud native development.
Cloud Native Development Community
Be part of our Cloud Native Development Community for Z DevOps and contribute to the prioritization of needs.
Learning Resources
Learn how our IBM Wazi as a Service tutorials, samples and workflows can help you spin up a development environment in just a few minutes.
Next steps

z/OS Dev and Test in IBM Cloud

Join us to learn how an on-demand z/OS system running on real Z hardware and IBM Cloud™ can help you increase speed to market and improve software quality.

Accelerate cloud native development and testing of z/OS applications with z/OS Virtual Server in IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

