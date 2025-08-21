IBM® Wazi as a Service is a solution that enables a cloud native development and test experience for z/OS® in IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). With Wazi as a Service, application developers can develop and test z/OS application components in a virtual infrastructure "as a Service" environment running on IBM Z architecture on IBM Public Cloud.
Accelerate cloud native development and testing of z/OS applications with z/OS Virtual Server in IBM Cloud VPC. It's your own protected space in the IBM Cloud with the security of a private cloud and the agility of a public cloud.
IBM Wazi aaS also provides experimental capabilities to enable customers to get started with exploring IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery offering through Integration templates based on DevSecOps practices. The service offers a unified user experience for z/OS and cloud native applications in the IBM Cloud to create and use toolchains, with security and auditability at its core.
Accelerate delivery through rapid development and testing enabled by on-demand access to a z/OS environment in less than 5 minutes.
Innovate faster in response to ever-changing business needs by using a z/OS system that includes the latest and greatest software.
Enhance software quality and auditability by shifting left and automating your testing and considering security earlier in the development lifecycle.
Help developers and systems programmers by eliminating wait times and enabling easy deployment of a z/OS system with Wazi Image Builder using standard or custom images.
Enable horizontal and vertical scaling on demand based on business needs and pay only for what you use with infrastructure available as a service in a flexible consumption model.
Deploy an IBM-provided dev and test stock images on the z/OS Virtual Server, or bring a custom image for applications and related components to deploy to the z/OS Virtual Server in VPC.
Leverage the strength and security of IBM Cloud with self-serve access to z/OS systems and create standard or custom images from your own LPAR. Get started with development and testing in minutes without any dependency on operations.
Overcome the issues of broken processes, insufficient security and more that are preventing you from testing software upgrades at speed. Expedite testing with a z/OS virtual server instance (VSI) and Wazi Image Builder.
Accelerate innovation by lowering the barrier to entry for new z/OS developers and reduce their need to have specialized skills by providing easy access to preinstalled and customized software available as stock images.
Get started with IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery and experiment with secure toolchains
Spin up a z/OS dev and test system in IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud in just minutes. Manage virtual machine-based compute, storage and networking resources in a private, secure space you define.
Create custom images from your on-premises LPAR by using Wazi Image Builder. Wazi Image Builder includes a web UI with role-based access and REST APIs to streamline the creation process.
Use z/OS templates that extend IBM Continuous Delivery Service to automate builds in secure DevSecOps toolchains
Contact your IBM representative for pricing.
Join us to learn how an on-demand z/OS system running on real Z hardware and IBM Cloud™ can help you increase speed to market and improve software quality.
