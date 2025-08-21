Accelerate cloud native development and testing of z/OS applications with z/OS Virtual Server in IBM Cloud VPC. It's your own protected space in the IBM Cloud with the security of a private cloud and the agility of a public cloud.

IBM Wazi aaS also provides experimental capabilities to enable customers to get started with exploring IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery offering through Integration templates based on DevSecOps practices. The service offers a unified user experience for z/OS and cloud native applications in the IBM Cloud to create and use toolchains, with security and auditability at its core.