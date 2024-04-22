According to the manager, the aim of the project was “to take proper control of the makeup of our portfolio, to deal with the obsolescence of certain components and to prepare for future developments,” he says. “Gaining a better understanding of our software assets will help us upgrade vulnerable software components while minimizing the associated loads, risks and costs.”

The ADDI tool enables members of the organization’s infrastructure and technologies team to understand their IT portfolio on a whole new level. Not only can they easily visualize the links between and among programs, modules, tables and files; they can also use the tool’s graphic view to modify the way programs communicate with each other. In addition, the tool helps the team identify “dead code”—sections or programs that are no longer being called upon by other elements of the portfolio—and remove it to optimize system performance.



The team also uses the IBM tool to develop scripts for automating the creation, construction and updating of mapping projects. This helps them respond to requests for reports and create accurate, up-to-date maps. In fact, some local banking regulations require operators of vital banking applications to provide application and technical mapping elements, so requests of this sort are both expected and extraordinarily important. With IBM ADDI, managing compliance with the regulation is straightforward.

