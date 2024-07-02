IBM® Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) is an analysis tool that helps visualize applications, data and jobs on z/OS®.
ADDI enables architects and developers to discover dependencies in a click, implement changes with confidence and keep documentation current and accurate. Use ADDI to enable your IT teams to make informed decisions about modernizing, consolidating or decommissioning applications.
With IBM ADDI, you can use the capabilities of the following components to speed up your application modernization:
Explore the information you need to get started quickly.
Developer productivity is increased by 20%–30%, providing more time for innovation¹.
Clients that use ADDI are able to achieve an ROI of 163% over three years, with an average payback period of under one year¹.
Cost savings of up to 10% due to infrastructure consolidation¹.
Evolve systems and applications rapidly to take advantage of hybrid cloud.
Visualize existing applications to derive requirements for enhanced user story creation.
Manage your software lifecycle and digital and cloud transformation.
Learn how to:
Use your IBMid (or create a new ID) to access the 3-day trial.
Reuse existing assets for the API economy and accelerate modernization by finding API candidates.
Auto-discover and virtualize your nonrelational data on IBM Z® with IBM Data Virtualization Manager.
Modernize z/OS and Java™ applications to support hybrid cloud execution.
Enable analysis of Hogan Core Banking and CAMS applications for better customer understanding.
Learn about ADDI at your own pace at no charge. Use your IBMid to access the training.
Groupama uses ADDI to modernize IBM Z applications with greater speed and confidence.
Learn how the analysis of an API call is supported by the extensibility feature with sample files. You can also learn how to enable API call analysis for your own projects.
This tutorial provides five scenarios that explain access projects and workspaces.
Learn about Git support from ADDI, including the local synchronization process, CLI commands and automation flow and how to automatically populate and update ADDI projects in Git in part 1.
Learn about Git support from ADDI, including the local synchronization process, CLI commands and automation flow and how to automatically populate and update ADDI projects in Git in part 2.
Gain an understanding of cryptography, what it's used for and its use cases. Then explore quantum-safe cryptography and its relevance to ADDI.
Learn how to install and configure Application Discovery (AD) and AD Build Client in this video.
Discover IBM Analyze Client and how to install it over an Eclipse application. Analyze Client can run over Eclipse or IBM Developer for z/OS (IDz).
Discover IBM Analyze Client and learn how to install it on an IDz application. Analyze Client can run over Eclipse or IBM Developer for z/OS (IDz).
Accelerate application modernization with a more standardized enterprise approach to IT automation.
Speed development with RESTful APIs to and from your IBM Z mainframe.
Discover, capture, analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions on premises or on the cloud.
Manager for z/OS facilitate access to IBM Z relational and traditional non-relational data sources.
A comprehensive and robust toolset for developing and maintaining IBM z/OS applications through using DevOps practices.
Measure, report and maximize performance of systems and applications.
¹The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM ADDI, October 2021 is a Forrester Consulting study that is commissioned by IBM.