Modernize your IBM Z applications. Facilitate access to relational and traditional non-relational mainframe data and other data sources. Build AI applications directly from your IBM Z data.

What is IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS?

 

IBM® Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS® provides virtual, integrated views of data located on IBM Z®. It enables users and applications to have read and write access to IBM Z data in place, without having to move, replicate or transform the data. 

Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS facilitates the integration of independently designed data structures, allowing them to be used together while incurring minimal additional processing costs. Traditional data movement approaches can negatively impact the opportunity to benefit from data where and when it is needed. By unlocking IBM Z data using popular, industry-standard APIs, like SQL, Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS you can save time and money.

A PrestoDB Connector provides IBM® watsonx.data™ ready access to IBM Z data sets through IBM® DVM for z/OS®. Watsonx.data is an open, hybrid, governed data store that enables scaling AI workloads for all your data, anywhere.
Solution brief

Benefits Make mainframe data readily accessible

Accelerate application development and reduce the cost of mainframe data access modernization.

 Tailored for modernizing infrastructure

Simplify access to mainframe data for hybrid cloud, analytics and AI initiatives.

 Direct read/write access to mainframe data

Access the most current mainframe data without the cost and complexity of data movement.
Capabilities
Unlock IBM Z data Access the most valuable data an organization manages

Access mainframe transactional data stored in IMS, VSAM and other mainframe and non-mainframe data sources readily.
Accelerate development Address the increasing skills gap

Minimize the need for highly specific, data store-centric skills that are difficult to find and expensive to hire.
Modernize applications Develop richer applications

Develop applications that access and combine data from different data stores for richer more compelling customer applications.
Simplify access Mask architectural complexity

Transform complex data structures into readily understood table structures accessible via industry standard APIs such as SQL.

 

Use cases

Ways to put your IBM Z data to work

Modernize existing legacy applications Modernize IBM Z applications with direct real-time read and write access to relational and traditional non-relational mainframe and non-mainframe data sources. Access IBM Z data sources such as IBM® Db2® for z/OS®, Virtual Storage Access Method (VSAM), IBM® IMS®, non-IBM mainframe data sources, and more, without the need for mainframe skills.
The most current data for your cloud applications Combine data across multiple mainframe and non-mainframe data sources on demand and integrate data from disparate sources in real-time. Today, organizations need access across different data stores for richer and more compelling customer applications.
The most current data for your data fabric Make IBM Z data available for ready access within a data fabric. Mainframe data is often some of the most valuable data that an organization manages. It is essential for understanding the state of the business and offers the greatest predictive value for machine learning (ML) and AI models.
Essential data for your lakehouse Access mainframe data from within the watsonx.data environment seamlessly. Reduce the time for users to access and analyze data from mainframe systems. Apply significant compute resources to a complex analysis without impacting mainframe operational processing. Use the most up-to-date enterprise data in analytics projects and ML or AI initiatives.
Resources Enhance watsonx.data with IBM Z data

Use mainframe transactional data for enhanced AI insights, overcoming integration challenges. Bring valuable enterprise data into watsonx.data.

 Learn more Solution brief

 Learn more IBM® Redbooks® publication

Explore IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS, modernizing access to traditional non-relational data seamlessly.

 Learn more
