What is IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS?

IBM® Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS® provides virtual, integrated views of data located on IBM Z®. It enables users and applications to have read and write access to IBM Z data in place, without having to move, replicate or transform the data.

Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS facilitates the integration of independently designed data structures, allowing them to be used together while incurring minimal additional processing costs. Traditional data movement approaches can negatively impact the opportunity to benefit from data where and when it is needed. By unlocking IBM Z data using popular, industry-standard APIs, like SQL, Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS you can save time and money.



A PrestoDB Connector provides IBM® watsonx.data™ ready access to IBM Z data sets through IBM® DVM for z/OS®. Watsonx.data is an open, hybrid, governed data store that enables scaling AI workloads for all your data, anywhere.