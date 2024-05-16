IBM® Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS® provides virtual, integrated views of data located on IBM Z®. It enables users and applications to have read and write access to IBM Z data in place, without having to move, replicate or transform the data.
Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS facilitates the integration of independently designed data structures, allowing them to be used together while incurring minimal additional processing costs. Traditional data movement approaches can negatively impact the opportunity to benefit from data where and when it is needed. By unlocking IBM Z data using popular, industry-standard APIs, like SQL, Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS you can save time and money.
A PrestoDB Connector provides IBM® watsonx.data™ ready access to IBM Z data sets through IBM® DVM for z/OS®. Watsonx.data is an open, hybrid, governed data store that enables scaling AI workloads for all your data, anywhere.
Unlock and integrate mainframe data effortlessly for hybrid cloud, analytics and AI applications with IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS.
Accelerate application development and reduce the cost of mainframe data access modernization.
Simplify access to mainframe data for hybrid cloud, analytics and AI initiatives.
Access the most current mainframe data without the cost and complexity of data movement.
Access mainframe transactional data stored in IMS, VSAM and other mainframe and non-mainframe data sources readily.
Minimize the need for highly specific, data store-centric skills that are difficult to find and expensive to hire.
Develop applications that access and combine data from different data stores for richer more compelling customer applications.
Transform complex data structures into readily understood table structures accessible via industry standard APIs such as SQL.
Ways to put your IBM Z data to work
Use mainframe transactional data for enhanced AI insights, overcoming integration challenges. Bring valuable enterprise data into watsonx.data.
Unlock and integrate mainframe data effortlessly for hybrid cloud, analytics and AI applications with IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS.
Explore IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS, modernizing access to traditional non-relational data seamlessly.
Scale analytics and AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere with watsonx.data, the industry’s only data store that is open, hybrid and governed.
Accelerate your journey to AI and transform how your business operates with an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.
Create efficient and scalable RESTful APIs for mobile and cloud applications.