Create truly RESTful APIs to and from your IBM Z mainframe
Integration Guide for Hybrid Cloud
isometric illustration showing enterprise-wide API integration to access your z/OS applications and data stored in hybrid cloud

IBM z/OS® Connect is software that is used to design and run OpenAPI conformant APIs to interact with z/OS applications and data.

IBM z/OS Connect provides a simple, intuitive way to bring the power of APIs to your mainframe. You can create consumable OpenAPI 3.0 interfaces in minutes to unlock the value of your IBM Z® subsystems with truly RESTful APIs. Make IBM Z central to your hybrid cloud strategy by enhancing mainframe applications and data with the power of cloud-native functions.
z/OS Connect

Explore the information you need to get started quickly.
What's new

Discover the enhancements of IBM z/OS Connect OpenAPI 3
Benefits Monitoring

Use a single, consistent approach to monitoring and auditing for all your z/OS APIs no matter where you choose to run.

 Security

Implement secure enterprise-grade APIs that can handle the large volumes of API requests per day associated with core business services.

 Scalability

Use flexibility to scale according to real-time demand without the need to change configuration or risk of outage.

 zIIP-offloadable

As a Java-based product, over 99% of the product is eligible to be offloaded to zIIP.

 Image availability

Use Red Hat® OpenShift® Dev Spaces, including Red Hat OpenShift Wazi Dev Space or make the z/OS Connect Designer image available in your image registries for self-service use with an OCI-compliant container run time. 
Compare options

z/OS Connect SI license (5655-CE3)

z/OS Connect Unlimited license (5655-CE5)

Supports OpenAPI 2

Supports OpenAPI 3

z/OS native deployment

Containerized deployment

Eclipse-based API development (for OpenAPI 2)

Web-based Designer API development (for OpenAPI 3)

Deploy Designer-created API projects

Pricing

Number of simultaneous instances

MSU-based reference pricing
Features
Drive rapid transformation

Accelerate innovation on IBM Z

  • Enable external applications to call into IBM z/OS applications and data
  • Call APIs from IBM z/OS apps 
  • Choose the deployment option that best fits your hybrid strategy, whether this is close to the data on z/OS or on the cloud
Increase agility

Create OpenAPI 3-defined APIs in minutes

  • Confidence that APIs being built meet company and industry standards
  • Rich functional mapping provides control over responses to the user
Simplify operations

Decentralized ownership of API integrations

  • Isolated API flows are deployed separately
  • API flows can be scaled independently
  • Automation that uses OCI containers and industry-standard platforms such as Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift
Standardize

Common cloud development experience across an enterprise

  • A consistent way to monitor, control and audit APIs on the platform
  • Secure APIs with modern OpenAPI based security schemes
  • Integrate seamlessly with your existing CI/CD pipelines

Case study

Young woman using a cash machine
Transforming application development

The global bank BNP Paribas uses IBM z/OS Connect to expose IBM Z services as RESTful APIs to be called and used by other applications.

Technical details

Hardware requirements

IBM z/OS Connect runs on any hardware that supports the chosen operating system.

 

Software requirements

z/OS Connect server image: An OCI-compliant container platform of your choice, for example, Red Hat OpenShift V4.9 or later.

z/OS Connect native server:

  • z/OS V2.4 or later.
  • IBM z/OS Connect V3.0.55 or later.
  • IBM 64-bit SDK for z/OS V8.
Getting started checklists

Explore the checklists for z/OS Connect Designer, calling RESTful APIs, developing API-First, z/OS Connect server and z/OS Connect native server.
Resources Building an API bridge

Learn how IBM z/OS® Connect helps you to easily create APIs for today's mobile and cloud applications.

 General and enhancement FAQs

Understand the common questions that are asked about IBM z/OS Connect.

 z/OS Connect Designer capabilities

Learn about the OpenAPI 3 support for z/OS Connect through a series of tutorials taking you from start to finish, developing APIs with z/OS Connect.

Related products IBM API Connect®

Create, expose, manage and monetize APIs across multiple clouds.

 CICS Transaction Gateway

Secure access to CICS from Java, Java EE, .NET Framework and C and C++ applications.

 IBM Host Access Transformation Services

Extend mission-critical terminal applications without touching the existing application.

 IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS

Modernize IBM Z applications with virtual, integrated views of data and read/write access.

 IBM File Manager for z/OS

Get flexible, user-friendly tools for enhanced file processing and application development.
