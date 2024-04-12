IBM z/OS® Connect is software that is used to design and run OpenAPI conformant APIs to interact with z/OS applications and data.
IBM z/OS Connect provides a simple, intuitive way to bring the power of APIs to your mainframe. You can create consumable OpenAPI 3.0 interfaces in minutes to unlock the value of your IBM Z® subsystems with truly RESTful APIs. Make IBM Z central to your hybrid cloud strategy by enhancing mainframe applications and data with the power of cloud-native functions.
Discover the enhancements of IBM z/OS Connect OpenAPI 3
Use a single, consistent approach to monitoring and auditing for all your z/OS APIs no matter where you choose to run.
Implement secure enterprise-grade APIs that can handle the large volumes of API requests per day associated with core business services.
Use flexibility to scale according to real-time demand without the need to change configuration or risk of outage.
As a Java-based product, over 99% of the product is eligible to be offloaded to zIIP.
Use Red Hat® OpenShift® Dev Spaces, including Red Hat OpenShift Wazi Dev Space or make the z/OS Connect Designer image available in your image registries for self-service use with an OCI-compliant container run time.
z/OS Connect SI license (5655-CE3)
z/OS Connect Unlimited license (5655-CE5)
Supports OpenAPI 2
Supports OpenAPI 3
z/OS native deployment
Containerized deployment
Eclipse-based API development (for OpenAPI 2)
Web-based Designer API development (for OpenAPI 3)
Deploy Designer-created API projects
Pricing
Number of simultaneous instances
MSU-based reference pricing
Accelerate innovation on IBM Z
Create OpenAPI 3-defined APIs in minutes
Decentralized ownership of API integrations
Common cloud development experience across an enterprise
Hardware requirements
IBM z/OS Connect runs on any hardware that supports the chosen operating system.
Software requirements
z/OS Connect server image: An OCI-compliant container platform of your choice, for example, Red Hat OpenShift V4.9 or later.
z/OS Connect native server:
Explore the checklists for z/OS Connect Designer, calling RESTful APIs, developing API-First, z/OS Connect server and z/OS Connect native server.
Learn how IBM z/OS® Connect helps you to easily create APIs for today's mobile and cloud applications.
Understand the common questions that are asked about IBM z/OS Connect.
Learn about the OpenAPI 3 support for z/OS Connect through a series of tutorials taking you from start to finish, developing APIs with z/OS Connect.
