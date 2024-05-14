The core-systems modernization project was initially executed within BNP Paribas Partners for Innovation (BP2I, a joint venture held equally by BNP Paribas and IBM) and for retail banking in France, with plans to extend it across the whole bank over time. The project has four fundamental guiding principles: to give developers autonomy, to engage developers by giving them responsibility, to modernize the development and test environment through rationalization and automation, and to converge the development approaches and tools for the enterprise-systems and open-systems environments.

“By deploying open tooling on our IBM Z platform, we aimed to enable developers from the open and Z worlds to speak the same language,” says Loumassine. “But the tools are not an end in themselves; ultimately, they are the means by which we will achieve our objective of a new culture and new ways of working.”

The core platform at BNP Paribas was built up over decades, and the steady accretion of processes and tools had created a static environment for developers. This led to a tendency to keep doing things in the same way as before, which meant that developers could not match the agility of their peers in the open-systems world.

“We wanted to be disruptive and completely reinvent the role of core-systems developer,” recalls Loumassine. “Breaking the ingrained habits of the past was not without risk, so we worked closely with IBM throughout the project. Building on our existing close relationship with IBM France, we engaged the IBM Z Labs in the US, which proved very responsive and fast at solving our challenges.”

To modernize its development and testing practices on IBM Z, BNP Paribas deployed IBM Developer for z/OS as its new integrated development environment (IDE), together with IBM Z Development and Test Environment for flexible development and testing, plus IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ solutions for data management. The bank is rolling out the open-source Git tool as its source code management (SCM) solution, and is looking into deploying IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence to measure code coverage during testing and to map applications during environment reviews.

“As we roll out the new tools, we’re already seeing significant efficiency gains in the writing and testing of code,” comments Loumassine. “More important in the longer term, we’re giving developers autonomy and control. They are now responsible for setting up their own development environments, and we can give them rights/roles over those environments that it would have been too risky—perhaps even impossible—to give them before on classic LPARs.”

Efficiencies created by the switch to IBM Developer for z/OS are also being re-invested in quality – in particular, by improving the duration and coverage of regression testing. Ultimately, better testing will improve the quality and robustness of software released to end-users, and reduce the need for downstream fixes.

BNP Paribas has also deployed IBM z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition as its strategic tool for exposing IBM Z services as RESTful APIs that can be called and consumed by other applications. “The modernization project improves our understanding of and control over services running on our enterprise systems,” says Loumassine. “The more we can expose applications and business logic running on IBM Z, the more value we can add to the business and to our clients.” With agile, modern development practice and services in place, BNP Paribas can now seamlessly use business critical data and transactions on IBM Z within its hybrid cloud strategy.