Various sophisticated operating systems run on IBM mainframes—the security-rich, resilient and agile platform for integrating into your hybrid cloud strategy
An operating system is a collection of programs that manage a computer system's internal workings—its memory, processors, devices and file system.

Mainframe operating systems are sophisticated products with substantially different characteristics and purposes.

IBM Z® mainframes run on z/OS®, Linux® and z/TPF, with multiple operating systems (OS) often running on a single mainframe. IBM z/VM® and KVM are hypervisors designed to run Linux, z/OS and z/TPF virtual machines (VM) as well as Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.

Each operating system and hypervisor have unique characteristics that bring the security, resiliency and agility of the mainframe platform to your hybrid cloud.
Grow and future-proof your skills with training for z/OS, Linux, z/VM and more.
Mainframe operating system z/OS for security and flexibility

Get an operating system ready to run mainframe apps and Linux containers with high availability, utilization, agility and security.

 IBM z/OS
Mainframe operating system Linux for open-source agility

Enterprise Linux delivers security, efficiency and performance to your Linux and container workloads on premises and in hybrid clouds.

 Linux on IBM Z mainframe
Mainframe operating system z/TPF for transaction processing

Process high transaction volumes—such as credit cards and airline reservations—in near-real-time with an operating system designed for the quality service of the mainframe.

 IBM z/TPF
Hypervisor operating server z/VM hypervisor for virtualization at scale

Run thousands of Linux on Z virtual machines on one system–as well as z/OS and z/TPF—with reliability, performance, system management and security for your applications.

 IBM z/VM
Hypervisor operating server KVM for an open source hypervisor

This strategic open source component for the IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE platforms is offered through our Linux distribution partners to help simplify ordering.

 IBM KVM
Infrastructure services for IBM Z

Our technical consultants can help you design, build and implement the foundation of a smart enterprise on highly available z/OS, z/VM, KVM and Linux infrastructure solutions.

 Explore IBM Technology Expert Labs for IBM Z and LinuxONE
