IBM Z® mainframes run on z/OS®, Linux® and z/TPF, with multiple operating systems (OS) often running on a single mainframe. IBM z/VM® and KVM are hypervisors designed to run Linux, z/OS and z/TPF virtual machines (VM) as well as Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.

Each operating system and hypervisor have unique characteristics that bring the security, resiliency and agility of the mainframe platform to your hybrid cloud.