An operating system is a collection of programs that manage a computer system's internal workings—its memory, processors, devices and file system.
Mainframe operating systems are sophisticated products with substantially different characteristics and purposes.
IBM Z® mainframes run on z/OS®, Linux® and z/TPF, with multiple operating systems (OS) often running on a single mainframe. IBM z/VM® and KVM are hypervisors designed to run Linux, z/OS and z/TPF virtual machines (VM) as well as Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.
Each operating system and hypervisor have unique characteristics that bring the security, resiliency and agility of the mainframe platform to your hybrid cloud.
Grow and future-proof your skills with training for z/OS, Linux, z/VM and more.
Get an operating system ready to run mainframe apps and Linux containers with high availability, utilization, agility and security.
Enterprise Linux delivers security, efficiency and performance to your Linux and container workloads on premises and in hybrid clouds.
Process high transaction volumes—such as credit cards and airline reservations—in near-real-time with an operating system designed for the quality service of the mainframe.
Run thousands of Linux on Z virtual machines on one system–as well as z/OS and z/TPF—with reliability, performance, system management and security for your applications.
This strategic open source component for the IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE platforms is offered through our Linux distribution partners to help simplify ordering.