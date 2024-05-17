Home Z software Z analytics Analytics for IBM Z

IBM Z® analytic software helps in uncovering insights and obtaining trusted, actionable results swiftly, without needing data movement. Apply AI and machine learning to your enterprise's most valuable data on IBM Z and use open-source frameworks and tools.

Analytics portfolio

The following list organizes the analytics capabilities for IBM Z into different product categories, such as data insights, open source, transactional and data visualization.
Data insights products

IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence

An analysis tool that helps visualize applications, data and jobs on z/OS®. It enables architects and developers to discover dependencies in a click, implement changes with confidence and keep documentation current and accurate. Use the capabilities of IBM Application Discovery for IBM Z and IBM Wazi Analyze to speed up your application modernization.

 Explore IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence Try it free

IBM Z Anomaly Analytics

This software provides intelligent anomaly detection to identify operational issues in your enterprise environment proactively. It uses historical IBM Z log and metric data to build a model of normal operational behavior. Real-time data is then scored against the model to detect and alert IT operations of anomalous behavior.

 Explore IBM Z Anomaly Analytics

IBM Z Decision Support

Effectively manage the performance of your system by collecting performance data in a Db2® database and presenting the data in various formats for use in systems management.

 Explore IBM Z Decision Support

IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics

A single solution that helps to accelerate the mean time to identify incidents and provide a hybrid application view of your IBM Z data. It accelerates hybrid incident identification with near real-time operational analytics. To do this, near real-time IBM Z operational data is streamed to an enterprise analytics platform or the included log analysis platform, or both. The included insights help to quickly visualize and search operational data to reduce the mean time to identify the cause of operational issues.

 Explore IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics
Open-source products

AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE

A family of popular open-source AI frameworks with IBM Elite Support and adapted for IBM Z and LinuxONE hardware. Use verified support to deploy and accelerate the adoption of popular open-source AI frameworks on your z/OS® and LinuxONE platforms.

 Explore AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE

Python® AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS

A library of relevant open-source software to support today's AI and machine learning workloads. It is a collection of Python packages that can be installed and managed by using Package Installer for Python (pip), the common Python package manager. 

 Explore Python AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS
Transactional products

Machine Learning for IBM z/OS

A transactional AI solution that runs natively on IBM Z. It focuses on accomplishing specific tasks, like scoring transactions in a highly efficient and optimized manner, often following predefined rules or protocols. 

 Explore Machine Learning for IBM z/OS Try it free

IBM Transaction Analysis Workbench for z/OS

A tool that provides a unified platform for z/OS transactional problem management, which enables you to look at individual z/OS subsystems or combine them into a single unified view. This includes the ability to replay or track the flow of the transaction within and between various z/OS subsystems.

 Explore IBM Transaction Analysis Workbench for z/OS

IBM Z Table Accelerator

A memory-resident table-management system that handles row data in similar ways to a database management system but with substantially faster performance. It is ideal for organizations that need to get every ounce of power out of their mainframe systems to maximize performance and transaction throughput, while still minimizing system resource usage at the application level.

 Explore IBM Z Table Accelerator
Data visualization products

IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator

A single interface to analyze, temporally correlate and visualize anomalous activities across the z/OS software stack.

It analyzes standardized, synchronized, 5-second interval summary and exceptional data from the IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Correlator. Through this data visualization, analysis and inspection, z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator provides insights to IBM Z workloads and anomaly detection.

 Explore IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator Try it free

IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics

Effectively manage the performance of your system by collecting performance data in a Db2 database and presenting the data in various formats for use in systems management. It delivers the insight for IT Operations Managers, Performance Experts and Capacity Planners to make informed decisions about their infrastructure and application performance.

 Explore IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics

IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS

Provides virtual, integrated views of data on IBM Z. It enables users and applications to have read and write access to IBM Z data in place, without having to move, replicate or transform the data. 

 Explore IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS
