HomeZ softwareZ analyticsIntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Demo - IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Book a live demo
CICS
Assessing CICS storage health
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics storage metrics aid proactive analysis and outage prevention by identifying areas needing investigation, while highlighting crucial metrics for analysis.
Assessing CICS transaction & enqueue health
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics transaction and enqueue metrics help prevent outages by identifying critical areas for investigation and highlighting essential metrics.
CICS transaction class metrics
This video explores several metrics that provide visibility to help sites effectively utilize the CICS TCLASS construct to manage the mix of transactions in a region.
CICS TCB dispatcher metrics part 1
CICS statistics data provides several insights into how the CICS dispatcher is utilizing the many types of TCBs it uses.
CICS TCB dispatcher metrics part 2 (T8 TCBs)
Analysis of selected CICS statistics and transaction timing metrics relative to T8 TCBs which the CICS dispatcher uses to dispatch Java programs which are zIIP eligible.
Db2
Monitor Db2 buffer pool performance
Effective exploitation of buffer pools is essential to achieving good Db2 performance, so it is key to effectively monitor Db2 buffer pool data.
Integrating dataset performance (42.6) and Db2 IFCID 199 data
Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times at once helps you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as time spent in system of record (SOR). View the data as granular as you need.
Buffer efficiency from IFCID 199 and SMF data
IFCID 199 and SMF 42 data integration offers insights into buffer efficiency, breaking down buffer misses into cache hits and misses. This helps refine buffer pool tuning methods.
Measuring benefits of Db2 buffer pool tuning
How to approach measuring the benefits of buffer pool tuning initiatives, which are likely to be primarily realized in this small set of average elapsed time metrics.
Exploring assessments of key Db2 statistics metrics
Automated assessments of key Db2 metrics aid proactive analysis, preventing outages by pinpointing areas needing investigation and highlighting crucial metrics for analysis.
Exploring other Db2 statistics metrics
A brief introduction to some of the “other” (non-buffer pool related) metrics available in Db2 statistics data.
Integrated visibility
Elapsed time profiles by correlation ID: CICS transaction (110.1) and Db2 accounting (101) part 1
This video shows how viewing CICS call attach work by correlation ID enables both CICS and Db2 teams to view elapsed time profiles within Db2 corresponding to each CICS transaction ID.
Analysis of CPU by plan: CICS transaction (110.1) and Db2 accounting (101) part 2
This video demonstrates correlating Db2 and CICS data to identify transactions with high CPU usage in Db2, including details such as transaction rate, CPU per transaction, and SQL calls.
MQ
Overview of MQ statistics and health assessments
Introduction to MQ statistics metrics and how automated assessments can prevent outages by identifying areas for investigation.
Log manager and buffer manager metrics
Examples of how MQ statistics data provided by the log manager and buffer manager components can be used to identify opportunities for improved performance and efficiency.
MQ message manager metrics supplemented by accounting data
MQ statistics data from message manager helps create an MQ activity profile. Adding MQ accounting data isolates message activity drivers by connection type and originating address space.
Sample MQ statistics and accounting dashboards
Examples of how various MQ statistics and MQ accounting metrics can be collected and organized in customizable dashboards.
Assessing MQ log manager health
Automated assessments of key MQ log manager metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.
Assessing MQ buffer manager health
Automated assessments of MQ buffer manager metrics help prevent outages and highlight key metrics for analysis.
Virtual Tape
Are my remote clusters receiving replication
Review these key reports when troubleshooting remote cluster issues or trying to determine if your remote clusters are receiving replication.
Systems
z/OS subsystem topology viewer
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides an interactive z/OS subsystem topology viewer for performance analysts to visualize and interact with subsystem connections directly.
WebSphere
A common problem performance analysts encounter is high CPU utilization on a server or application without the ability to identify the root cause of the problem quickly and easily.
Take the next step
Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.
Book a live demo
More ways to explore
Documentation
Support
IBM Z AIOps portfolio of products