IBM Z® Table Accelerator is a memory-resident table-management system that handles row data in similar ways to a database management system (DBMS) but with substantially faster performance.
IBM Z Table Accelerator is ideal for organizations that need to get every ounce of power out of their mainframe systems in order to maximize performance and transaction throughput, while still minimizing system resource usage at the application level.
It allows for more powerful and efficient applications while lowering mainframe total cost of ownership and reducing operational spend. It can also help to increase the timeframe between upgrade capital expenses.
Help processing by reducing the pressure considerably in many I/O (In/Out)-intense batch applications.
Use your legacy applications as the starting point for new data-driven applications with externalized business rules and logic, permitting agile development.
Process your mainframe applications at an improved rate, by using far fewer CPU, I/O, MIPS/MSU or real and cache memory resources.
Use fewer resources with faster applications that also cost less to run. Applied to several applications, this can save you 5%–10% on yearly operating costs.
Maintain your business rules outside of legacy applications, from highly maintainable high-performance in-memory tables.
Reduce the number of I/Os used by mainframe applications, significantly reducing the CPU cost associated with those transactions.
Optimize batch applications or Online Transaction Processing applications with high transaction throughput rates to use fewer resources (CPU and I/O (In/Out)) while improving application performance. Sharply reduce batch run times and dramatically improve overall system performance.
You can operate IBM Z Table Accelerator on all version levels of the z/OS operating system, on all version levels of Db2 (and in a Db2 stored procedure environment) with multiple Task Control Blocks and all version levels of IMS (with the optional IBM Z Table Accelerator /ISPF interface supporting all version levels of Interactive System Productivity Facility).
With Virtual Table Share, you can augment the IBM Z Table Accelerator core product with the capability of sharing table data across regions.
Run applications almost as fast as embedded-rules applications, but with business rules externalized so that they can be updated in hours or days rather than weeks or months.
Run IBM Z Table Accelerator with full capability in a Sysplex environment. Read-Only (R-O) tables are fully supported across LPARs—updates to R-O tables are managed by using linear data set mappings. Read/write tables can be managed by using Db2 stored procedures. Data sets are fully supported across all MVS (Multiple Virtual Storage) images in a GRS configuration.
Get end-to-end near-time collection, curation and reporting in order to simplify performance, cost and capacity management.
Deliver high-speed processing for complex Db2 queries that support business-critical reporting and analytic workloads.
Accelerate hybrid incident identification with real time operational analytics.
Explore IBM Z Table Accelerator. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.