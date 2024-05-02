Accelerate your business insights at scale with transactional AI on IBM z/OS
Machine Learning for IBM z/OS® (MLz) is a transactional AI platform that runs natively on IBM z/OS. It provides a web user interface (UI), various APIs and a web administration dashboard with a powerful suite of easy-to-use tools for model development and deployment, user management and system administration.
Easily import, deploy and monitor models to achieve value from every transaction and drive new outcomes for your enterprise while maintaining operational SLAs.
For greater flexibility, Machine Learning for z/OS includes two editions:
All IBM Machine Learning for IBM z/OS editions can run as a stand-alone solution or infuse it into your enterprise AI capability as a scalable platform.
Visualized explanations of AI inferences can be natively accessed in MLz
MLz Core
MLz Enterprise
Use the unprecedented power of IBM z16™ and the Telum™ AIU with the Machine Learning for z/OS software solution to deliver transactional AI capability. Process up to 228 K z/OS CICS credit card transactions per second with 6 ms response time, each with an in-transaction fraud detection inference operation that uses a Deep Learning Model.1
Colocate applications with inferencing requests to help minimize delays caused by network latency. This delivers up to 20x lower response time and up to 19x higher throughput versus sending the same inferencing requests to a x86 cloud server with 60 ms average network latency.2
Use trustworthy AI capabilities like explainability and monitor your models in real time for drift to develop and deploy your transactional AI models on z/OS for mission-critical transactions and workloads with confidence.
An enhanced edition that delivers improved scoring performance, a new version of Spark and Python machine learning runtimes and includes a GUI-guided configuration tool and more.
A lightweight version of WMLz providing the essential services that are REST-API-based for machine learning operations including online scoring capabilities on IBM Z.
Configuration experience
Guided UI
Scripts, z/OSMF Workflow
Repository database
Db2® for IBM z/OS, built-in (Derby for z/OS)
Db2 for IBM z/OS, built-in (Derby for z/OS)
Scoring engine
Spark, Python, PMML, IBM Snap ML, Watson Core Time Series
Spark, PMML, IBM Snap ML, Watson Core Time Series
Inference interface
In-transaction scoring with native interfaces for CICS and IMS, RESTful interface
RESTful interface
Model lifecycle management
Guided UI, RESTful services
RESTful services
Supported AI model formats
Spark, Python, PMML, ONNX
Spark, PMML
z16 on-chip AI acceleration
ONNX and IBM Snap ML Models
IBM Snap ML Models
AI model training tool
Integrated JupyterHUB
Trustworthy AI
Explainability and drift detection
Try this lightweight, no-cost option to experience IBM Machine Learning for z/OS, enabling in-transaction scoring for deep learning models. This capability can deliver significant AI value in critical business areas such as fraud detection, customer churn, loan approval and operational performance. Embed deep learning models in your transactional applications on IBM Z, particularly when milliseconds matter.
Machine Learning for z/OS uses both IBM proprietary and open source technologies and requires prerequisite hardware and software.
