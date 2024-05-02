Easily import, deploy and monitor models to achieve value from every transaction and drive new outcomes for your enterprise while maintaining operational SLAs.

For greater flexibility, Machine Learning for z/OS includes two editions:

IBM Machine Learning for IBM z/OS Enterprise Edition —a full lifecycle end-to-end AI platform with enterprise AI features like native CICS® and IMS scoring interfaces, Python and Spark scoring services, ONNX and Deep Learning Compiler support and trustworthy AI features like explainability.

IBM Machine Learning for IBM z/OS Core Edition—a lightweight version of MLz providing the essential services that are REST-API-based for machine learning operations including online scoring capabilities on IBM Z®.

All IBM Machine Learning for IBM z/OS editions can run as a stand-alone solution or infuse it into your enterprise AI capability as a scalable platform.