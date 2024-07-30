IBM CICS® Transaction Server, often called CICS, is a world-class, secure, powerful, scalable, mixed-language application server platform used for hosting your transactional enterprise applications in a hybrid architecture.
IBM CICS Transaction Server is an application server that provides an environment to host applications offering services to address concerns like security, transactionality or data exchange between new and existing applications. CICS can provide these services to applications composed of components written in different programming languages allowing for modernization using languages that best fit your developers' skills and your business's needs.
IBM CICS further enhances this by delivering:
Updates and enhancements for CICS
Unlock access to CICS apps with API enablement, messaging, event streams and AI.
Java 11, Jakarta 9 and Eclipse MicroProfile 5 give you a solid foundation for Java components.
Automate how you build and deploy with Maven, Gradle, Ansible and CICS Transaction Server resource builder.
Strengthen security through the network layers with Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3, solve sysplex-wide security issues and automate evidence for compliance.
Continuous release of system management features that include new policies, resource overrides, monitoring and diagnostics to better manage CICS regions.
CICS Transaction Gateway (CICS TG) serves as a high-performance, secure connector that enables various client applications to access and interact with CICS Transaction Server. It facilitates integration between different platforms and CICS TS, allowing for seamless transaction processing.
Whether you want to try out the new features of CICS Transaction Server for the first time or set up a production system, IBM provides an edition to suit your needs.
Try CICS in a pre-configured, remote environment hosted by IBM. Take a tutorial or just look around. No installation is required.
Try CICS in your environment for free today with world-class IBM support.
A licensed, full-function product for enterprise clients’ production use with world-class IBM support.
A licensed, full-function product for production use on new workloads with world-class IBM support.
Licensing options
No charge
No charge
Monthly license charge
One-time charge
Task capacity
Limited by environment
Maximum 30 user tasks
Unlimited number of tasks
Unlimited number of tasks
Product expiration date
Expires 3 days after registration
Expires 90 days after ordering
No expiration
No expiration
Usage
Non-production use only
Non-production use only
Production use
Production use
IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S)
Email support only
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
