In a hybrid cloud world marked by dynamic business needs and the challenge of predicting demand for IT services, flexibility is essential.
Tailored fit pricing for IBM Z® offers flexible, cloud-like consumption-based pricing for software, hardware and on-premises computing to simplify and predict pricing. This helps improve your readiness to predict and meet unexpected demands in a cost-effective way, on one of the most secure and reliable platforms.
Cloud-like, usage-based software licensing model.
Cloud-like, always-on usage-based hardware capacity window.
An always-on, cost-competitive, high-capacity z/OS® environment.
Licensing model that offers simple software pricing.
Predictable and value transparency with consumption pricing for new z/OS apps.
Read this guide to learn the basic concepts necessary to understand how software is licensed on the mainframe.
Use these toolkits to get started with selected pricing options.
Read the reference guide outlining the IBM Z software pricing methodologies, their flexibilities and value.
Explore the licensing terms and conditions for IBM software products.