IBM Db2® Analytics Accelerator is a high-performance component tightly integrated with Db2 for z/OS®. It delivers high-speed processing of complex Db2 queries to support business-critical reporting and analytic workloads. The Db2 Analytics Accelerator has helped improve the performance of thousands of Db2 for z/OS applications and systems of insight and is a key enabler for data access modernization. It can be deployed on IFLs (IBM Integrated Facility for Linux) on IBM Z or LinuxONE.



