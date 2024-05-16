IBM Db2® Analytics Accelerator is a high-performance component tightly integrated with Db2 for z/OS®. It delivers high-speed processing of complex Db2 queries to support business-critical reporting and analytic workloads. The Db2 Analytics Accelerator has helped improve the performance of thousands of Db2 for z/OS applications and systems of insight and is a key enabler for data access modernization. It can be deployed on IFLs (IBM Integrated Facility for Linux) on IBM Z or LinuxONE.
Quickly gain insight from your enterprise data to support time-sensitive decisions and improve customer experience.
Use analytics and business insight to quickly understand and respond to risk and regulatory compliance.
Simplify your infrastructure, reduce data movement off platform and free up computer resources.
Safeguard valuable data with the control and security of Db2 for z/OS.
Deploy the form factor that best suits your requirements – IBM Integrated Facility for Linux on zSystems or LinuxONE.
Quickly gain insight from your enterprise data to support time-sensitive decisions and improve customer experience.
Separate resource pools for transactional and resource-intensive queries for fast business insights without impact to operational processes.
An efficient, integrated approach to synchronize Db2 for z/OS data for faster business insights
Can scale from very small to very large deployments of hundreds of IBM Z Integrated Facility for Linux processors
Fast performance for data rich, complex queries
The most current data for your data fabric
Reduce mainframe resources
Reduce costs and meet SLAs
Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product (IBM login required)
Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation
Learn more about product support options.
IBM Db2 for z/OS is an enterprise database for mission-critical data that provides secure, seamless integration for analytics, mobile and cloud.
Synchronize and manage data originating in Db2 for z/OS without needing to access Db2 for z/OS.
Improve usability, operational performance and better maintain the health of IBM Db2 systems.