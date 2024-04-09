IBM® z/OS® is an operating system (OS) for IBM Z® mainframes, suitable for continuous, high-volume operation with high security and stability.
With IBM z/OS, you can use the computing power and resources of the IBM Z platform to help drive business transformation and accelerate innovation. Get the stable, secure environment your organization requires to improve performance for mission-critical workloads and meet future challenges.
Summary of updates for release V3.1
Explore past releases for IBM z/OS
Scale the value of data and drive digital transformation that is powered by AI and intelligent automation.
Build new applications or modernize existing ones while optimizing and simplifying technology infrastructure.
Protect and thrive with unparalleled security and resilience capabilities with quantum-safe technologies.
Improve z/OS programmer productivity with a web-based interface and streamlined, automated tasks.
Run multiple copies of z/OS as a single image, so you can manage multiple systems and resources from a single point of control.
Restore services and recover workloads substantially faster with zero increase in licensing costs.
Enable and drive innovative development to support new hybrid cloud and AI business applications.
Integrate popular open source packages, Linux® applications, IBM software and third-party software.
Simply create software service templates that provision IBM middleware for additional functionality.
Easily create and access JSON databases through a comprehensive set of C-based APIs.
Deploy services that streamline management tasks and apply best practices and internal standards.
Rapidly adapt and respond to disruptions or threats and continue operations without significant impact.
Enable extensive encryption of data in-flight and at-rest to safeguard data and achieve compliance.
Use serverless data movement and storage cloud communication to simplify data archiving in the cloud.
Orchestrate configuration management, application deployment and provisioning IT tasks on z/OS.
Download open source, no-cost container images that can run in Linux and zCX environments of z/OS.
Browse IBM Redbooks® user guides to get technical information about IBM z/OS capabilities.
The course covers z/OS access and interaction basics, data sets and data access methods and operating system environment topics.
Learn more about installing, tailoring and configuring zCX in your own environment.
Understand how hardware and software components interact within a z/OS data set encryption environment.
See the latest enhancements to this fully functioning tape management system for removable media.
Find out how IBM zHyperLink for IBM z/OS makes it easy to accelerate transaction processing for the mainframe.
Explore add-ons for IBM z/OS to enhance the capabilities of your operating system.