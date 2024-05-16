Enterprises are modernizing and building new applications off platform, on the cloud, while leveraging their cost effective, resilient systems of record on IBM Z. Db2 for z/OS and its ecosystem of products offers agile, efficient, secure enterprise data serving for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud, and transactional and analytics applications.
Organizations can readily access IBM Z and Db2 for z/OS data in-place or synchronize that data as part of a data fabric or data lakehouse. Infuse AI throughout transactions, applications and operations – at speed and scale. Transactional data is essential to understanding business performance and customer behavior and it offers the most predictive value for AI applications. Db2 for z/OS transactional data, delivered via IBM Db2 Data Gate, can be readily combined with lakehouse data in watsonx.data for enhanced analytical insight.
Extract greater value from Db2 for z/OS data.
Improve application scalability and performance for modern workloads.
Enhance resiliency, efficiency and application stability.
Use simplified database management and upgrades for faster time to value.
Enhance scalability, security and compliance.
Leverage new z16 features to enhance recovery and performance.
Improve the performance of Db2 for z/OS subsystems and optimize application performance with machine learning.
Synchronize and manage data originating in Db2 for z/OS without needing to access Db2 for z/OS.
See high-speed analysis of your enterprise data for real-time insight under the control of IBM Z®.
Simplify real-time access to your relational and non-relational IBM Z data where it originates.
Analytics, visualizations, data preparation and self-service business intelligence for virtually any data. QMF is optimized for IBM Z data sources like Db2, VSAM, IMS, ADABAS and IDMS.