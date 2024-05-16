Enterprises are modernizing and building new applications off platform, on the cloud, while leveraging their cost effective, resilient systems of record on IBM Z. Db2 for z/OS and its ecosystem of products offers agile, efficient, secure enterprise data serving for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud, and transactional and analytics applications.



Organizations can readily access IBM Z and Db2 for z/OS data in-place or synchronize that data as part of a data fabric or data lakehouse. Infuse AI throughout transactions, applications and operations – at speed and scale. Transactional data is essential to understanding business performance and customer behavior and it offers the most predictive value for AI applications. Db2 for z/OS transactional data, delivered via IBM Db2 Data Gate, can be readily combined with lakehouse data in watsonx.data for enhanced analytical insight.