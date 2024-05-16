IBM Db2 AI for z/OS embraces autonomics to simplify database management efforts through built-in domain expertise. Leveraging machine learning and AI, it can help improve operational performance and maintain Db2 for z/OS efficiency and health while enhancing Db2 for z/OS performance, reliability and cost effectiveness–even under the most demanding circumstances.
Lower CPU resources and maintain enterprise-level resiliency and availability.
Optimize SQL query path, sort and SQL concurrency for reduced workload and better performance.
Avoid disruptions, uncover the root causes of database performance issues and identify performance improvement opportunities.
Provide enhanced hybrid cloud reliability
Uncover root causes of performance issues
Reduce DBA time and simplify performance management
Minimize downtime
Handle rapidly changing, diverse and unpredictable workloads while optimizing resource use and investment.
Synchronize and manage data originating in Db2 for z/OS without needing to access Db2 for z/OS.
See high-speed analysis of your enterprise data for real-time insight under the control of IBM Z®.
Today’s complex environments require skill sets even beyond the abilities of accomplished database administrators.
Database administrators can spend as much as 25 to 30 percent of their time managing application performance and tuning SQL queries.
Watch the demo videos, view community discussions, open a support case and read product documentation to make the most out of IBM Db2 AI for z/OS