Bring valuable enterprise IBM Z data to your modern enterprise architectures with the IBM Data Gate family of products. Deliver data originating in Db2 for z/OS, IMS and VSAM for hybrid cloud, analytics and AI initiatives with reduced cost, effort, and time.
IBM Db2 for z/OS Data Gate 2.1 delivers one-click metadata integration with IBM Knowledge Catalog on IBM Cloud Pak for Data
A simple, efficient, integrated, zIIP enabled approach to synchronize IBM Z data to the cloud.
Designed specifically to deliver data originating on the mainframe for access by cloud infrastructure.
Provision the most current IBM Z data without impact to transactional workloads.
Provides a highly optimized, purpose built, unidirectional, resilient, standardized approach for synchronizing data from Db2 for z/OS.
Co-locate data originating in Db2 for z/OS with your application to eliminate query
delay.
Reroutes resource intensive Db2 for z/OS queries to Db2 Data Gate. Archives time partitioned tables from enterprise disk to lower-cost cloud storage.
Db2 Data Gate offers a unique, patented, integrated protocol to ensure transactionally consistent data between host-based transaction systems and cloud-based applications.
Ways to put your Db2 for z/OS data to work
Db2 for z/OS, IMS, VSAM data made readily available to watsonx.
Db2 for z/OS data made readily available to Db2 Warehouse SaaS.
Db2 for z/OS data made readily available to IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Bring valuable enterprise data into a watsonx.data lakehouse.
Synchronize IBM Z® data to the cloud for modern data architectures.
Scale artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics with all your data, wherever it resides.
Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides.
High-speed analysis of your enterprise data for real-time insight under the control and security of IBM Z.