Bring valuable enterprise IBM Z data to your modern enterprise architectures with the IBM Data Gate family of products. Deliver data originating in Db2 for z/OS, IMS and VSAM for hybrid cloud, analytics and AI initiatives with reduced cost, effort, and time.

Synchronize IBM Z data to the cloud for ready access by modern data architectures.

Data targets include the Iceberg open data format in IBM watsonx.data, Db2 Warehouse SaaS and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

Purpose-built for end-to-end solutions to specific enterprise data challenges.

A zIIP (z Integrated Information Processor) enabled log data provider captures Db2 for z/OS log changes, consolidates, encrypts and sends them to a log data processor.

The log data provider only requires configuration, no additional installation or maintenance.

VSAM and IMS data can be simplified and transformed into a relational table format accessible by SQL-based query tools.