Transactional data is the definitive source of truth and represents the current state of the business for many organizations. This highly valuable IBM Z® data, combined with other lakehouse data, can provide unique predictive value for artificial intelligence (AI) insights.
Seamlessly synchronize valuable enterprise IBM Z data to your IBM® watsonx.data™ lakehouse to unlock the power of mainframe transactional data for AI, by using the most up-to-date transactional data in machine learning or AI models.
The IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) enabled approach to synchronize IBM Z data with watsonx.data.
Purpose-built to deliver data originating from the mainframe for access in IBM watsonx™.
Provides the most current IBM Z data with reduced resource consumption and workload isolation.
Data Gate for IBM watsonx provides a simple, zIIP-enabled, highly optimized, purpose-built, unidirectional, resilient, standardized approach for synchronizing data from IBM Z.
Engineered as part of Db2 for z/OS and watsonx.data to simplify integrating transactional mainframe data within traditional machine learning and generative AI applications.
