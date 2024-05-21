IBM Data Gate and IBM Cloud Pak® for Data enable organizations to synchronize IBM® Db2® for z/OS® data for hybrid cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives with reduced cost and effort.
Applications can access a transactionally consistent, synchronized copy of Db2 for z/OS data, hosted by a separate system, enabling a wide range of target platforms including public cloud, on-premises and private cloud deployments.
For organizations with an established IBM Cloud Pak for Data environment, Data Gate simplifies making Db2 for z/OS data available and colocated with cloud-based applications.
Synchronize Db2 for z/OS data to Cloud Pak for Data with an efficient, integrated approach.
Colocate data originating in Db2 for z/OS with your applications to minimize query latency.
Access the most current Db2 for z/OS data without impacting transactional workloads.
Provides a zIIP, highly optimized, purpose-built, unidirectional, resilient, standardized approach for synchronizing data from Db2 for z/OS.
Reroute resource-intensive Db2 for z/OS queries to Data Gate with IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Archive time partitioned tables from enterprise disk to lower-cost cloud storage.
Data Gate with Cloud Pak for Data offers a patented, integrated protocol to help ensure transactionally consistent data between host-based transaction systems and cloud-based applications.
Drive exponential growth in mainframe resource usage with digital applications. Deliver the most current, transactionally consistent systems of record data, efficiently and securely, to cloud-based applications with Data Gate and Cloud Pak for Data.
Make the most current data available and synchronized for ready access within a data fabric. Data Gate with Cloud Pak for Data is simpler, less expensive and timelier, providing one-click integration with IBM Knowledge Catalog simplifying data fabric data source integration.
Redirect Db2 for z/OS analytical queries to Data Gate with Cloud Pak for Data without using mainframe resources or impacting operational SLAs. Archive time-partitioned Db2 for z/OS data in the cloud, reducing the Db2 for z/OS data footprint on enterprise disk and taking advantage of cloud data storage.
Simplify and optimize IBM Z data synchronization to the cloud.
Transform business operations with an open, extensible data platform that runs on any cloud.
Handle rapidly changing, diverse and unpredictable workloads while optimizing resource use and investment.