IBM® Db2® Query Management Facility (QMF) provides self-service business intelligence with interactive dashboards and intuitive visualizations.



QMF is a security-rich, simple-to-use business analytics and visualization tool optimized for IBM Z® data sources. It offers direct access to relational data sources such as IBM® Db2® for z/OS®, and virtualized access to traditional, non-relational sources such as Information Management Systems (IMS), Adaptable Database System (ADABAS), Virtual Storage Access Method (VSAM), Integrated Database Management Systems (IDMS), System Management Facilities (SMF), and other disparate data sources including non-relational databases, flat files and web services.

It helps to ensure secure, role-based access to various resources by using the IBM Resource Access Control Facility (RACF®) as the foundation and supports enterprise-wide use through web, workstation and interactive system productivity facility (ISPF) interfaces.

