Accelerate hybrid incident identification with near real time operational analytics
IBM Z® Operational Log and Data Analytics, based on the data streaming capabilities provided by Z Common Data Provider and the data insights known from IBM Z Operations Analytics, provides a single solution that helps to accelerate the mean time to identify incidents and provide a hybrid application view of your IBM Z data.
IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics accelerates hybrid incident identification with near real-time operational analytics. To do this, near real-time IBM Z operational data is streamed to an enterprise analytics platform, or the included log analysis platform, or both. The included insights help to quickly visualize and search operational data to reduce the mean time to identify the cause of operational issues.
Summary of features and updates
Use powerful searches and modern dashboards to extract contextualized insights from your Z data and ensure healthy operations across your hybrid applications.
Supply data to IBM analytics solutions or the analytics platform of your choice, including Splunk® and Elastic Stack®.
Send data to multiple destinations in different formats for different consumers; filter to send only the required data to authorized consumers.
Load SMF data directly into IBM Db2® Analytics Accelerator (IDAA) to reduce CPU processing and storage requirements. Balance CPU usage by using reclaimed space or space from non-production systems.
Discover a solution to make sense of your Z data with the ability to stream, filter, search, visualize and much more.
Search, filter and visualize results from log, event and performance data. The included data streaming capability enables a single simplified collection point to access your z/OS® operational data in near real-time.
Use IBM best practice insights on multiple analytics platforms including IBM, Splunk® and Elastic Stack®.
Use a common infrastructure for accessing operational data, including: SMF records such as SMF 30 and SMF 80 records; RMF; SYSLOG The IBM z/OS System Log and USS SyslogD; JOBLOGs output written to a DD by a running job; application logs including IBM CICS Transaction Server logs and IBM WebSphere® Application Server logs; generic file—and send operational data generated by your own applications.
Stream structured and unstructured data to analytics solutions in near real time. Use batch mode to collect detailed data for analysis or troubleshooting and retrieve archive information to investigate recurring problems.
Quickly define data collection parameters—the ways in which the data can be consume—and the consumers of the data. The same data can be sent to multiple consumers such as Z Data Analytics platform, Splunk and Elastic Stack.
Experience the rich and modern user experience, combined with the IBM Z specific requirements our clients have come to know and expect.
Use powerful searches and modern dashboards to extract contextualized insights from your Z data and ensure healthy operations across your hybrid applications. Supported subsystem dashboards include z/OS, WebSphere, Db2, CICS, IMS, MQ, Network and Security.
Advanced filtering lets you specifically target which records and fields within those records are sent to your analytics platform.
Ingesting IBM Z data into Splunk has been optimized to reduce the volume of data ingested—saving license costs and providing more flexibility to gain insight into IBM Z.
Add new SMF record definitions through simple configuration for proprietary or unsupported types—without requiring or waiting for code changes.
To prepare for deployment, review the product components and architecture and software requirements.
Ensure the requirements are met, install and configure the Z Common Data Provider. Refer to the roadmap to rapidly locate your tasks according to your roles.
Watch the series of videos to better learn and adopt IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics. The video library includes product introduction videos, end-to-end deployment demo and use case videos.
Learn about the features and benefits of Z Operational Log and Data Analytics. Login using your IBMid or create a new one.
A software that helps proactively identify operational issues and avoid costly incidents by detecting anomalies in both log and metric data.
End to end near-time collection, curation and reporting for simplified performance, cost and capacity management.
A connector that provides transaction tracking information from z/OS subsystems to APM solutions.
Software that provides visibility into the interactions and dependencies across IBM Z workloads.
Monitor and manage z/OS-based IBM Z systems more efficiently.
