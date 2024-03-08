IBM z/OS® Workload Interaction Navigator provides a single interface to analyze, temporally correlate and visualize anomalous activities across the z/OS software stack.
IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator analyzes standardized, synchronized, 5-second interval summary and exceptional data from the IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Correlator. Through this data visualization, analysis and inspection, z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator provides insights to IBM Z workloads and anomaly detection.
Visualized workloads allow you to quickly and easily identify the root cause of problems and operations issues.
Time-sequenced short interval summary data enables your analytics to establish interval activity baselines.
Balance the requirements of maintaining high workload availability and adopting DevOps approaches by validating that environmental changes have the coveted effect.
The IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator allows you to interpret data from the IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Correlator infrastructure. This infrastructure is designed to be consumed by both z/OS and middleware exploiters and to prescribe how each exploiter's summary data is generated, thus enabling the ability to dynamically define and correlate disparate client-specific performance anomalies with no predefined policy. You can examine correlated workload activities to help implicate the causal activity while exonerating others.
Subject matter experts can quickly determine the cause and victim relationship across the IBM Z software stack by visualizing workloads across different processor core types and considering job size and priority. By gaining greater visibility into the interdependencies and interactions across workloads, they can identify the root cause of issues more easily. This data reduces your root cause identification time.
Time-sequenced short-interval summary data enables your analytics to establish interval activity baselines for anomaly detection. We prioritize and correlate anomalous activities to present the most impactful issues, using cross-sectional views with exceptional detail to recognize multi-domain anomalous activity.
The IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator helps you balance the high workload availability requirements and frequently adopt DevOps approaches to apply application and software updates. Proactive change verification by directly comparing the activities across two intervals enables you to validate that software or workload changes in the environment had the coveted effect.
Explore IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.