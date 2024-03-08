The IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator allows you to interpret data from the IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Correlator infrastructure. This infrastructure is designed to be consumed by both z/OS and middleware exploiters and to prescribe how each exploiter's summary data is generated, thus enabling the ability to dynamically define and correlate disparate client-specific performance anomalies with no predefined policy. You can examine correlated workload activities to help implicate the causal activity while exonerating others.