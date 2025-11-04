IBM Z Observability Connect

A highly-scalable connector that provides access to key telemetry signals from z/OS to enterprise-wide Observability solutions by using OpenTelemetry

IBM Z® Observability Connect (formerly IBM Z® Application Performance Management Connect) supports clients on their journey to adopt OpenTelemetry across IBM Z®, delivering access to comprehensive telemetry data for managing applications and infrastructure.

IBM Z Observability Connect helps clients achieve complete end-to-end application observability and faster problem isolation that can impact critical customer transactions. This tool provides comprehensive coverage of telemetry signals from z/OS® subsystems to enterprise-wide observability platforms with the use of OpenTelemetry.
Benefits
Cloud to mainframe visibility

By tracing the flow of hybrid application spanning public cloud to mainframe, you can eliminate IBM Z blind zones in your enterprise-wide observability strategy.
Integration capabilities across multiple observability platforms

By using OpenTelemetry, telemetry signals from z/OS can be delivered to multiple observability platforms.
Reduced hybrid application problem resolution time

With end-to-end visibility, you can reduce the frequency and time spent in inefficient “control room” investigations by more rapidly identifying and resolving application issues.
Features
Extend the visibility of observability platforms to include services running on z/OS

Observability solutions provide visibility, control and automation of your hybrid cloud applications to help ensure optimal performance and efficient use of resources. IBM Z Observability Connect delivers z/OS telemetry signals—trace, metrics, logs—into these platforms and extends application visibility to the mainframe while optimizing for lightweight overhead.
Use OpenTelemetry for seamless integration

OpenTelemetry has quickly gained popularity through its mission to deliver vendor-agnostic observability framework that assists in generating, processing and distributing telemetry data. IBM Z Observability Connect can generate and export spans compliant with the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) for ingestion into any OpenTelemetry collector.
Fully understand critical customer transactions across hybrid applications

With the rapid development of complex hybrid applications spanning mobile devices, public cloud and on-premises environments, it has become more critical than ever to have an application-centric view. This approach can present details of the underlying infrastructure that can quickly isolate issues that impact customers and prevent the need for inefficient “control rooms” to triage issues.
Manage operational data at scale

The increased demand for operational data can lead to more challenges around the management of telemetry data pipelines. By deploying at scale, large volumes of data can be processed with no loss of visibility together with control of where data is delivered.
Next steps

Discover how IBM Z Observability Connect brings z/OS transaction tracing to enterprise observability with OpenTelemetry.

 Explore product documentation
