A highly-scalable connector that provides access to key telemetry signals from z/OS to enterprise-wide Observability solutions by using OpenTelemetry
IBM Z® Observability Connect (formerly IBM Z® Application Performance Management Connect) supports clients on their journey to adopt OpenTelemetry across IBM Z®, delivering access to comprehensive telemetry data for managing applications and infrastructure.
IBM Z Observability Connect helps clients achieve complete end-to-end application observability and faster problem isolation that can impact critical customer transactions. This tool provides comprehensive coverage of telemetry signals from z/OS® subsystems to enterprise-wide observability platforms with the use of OpenTelemetry.
By tracing the flow of hybrid application spanning public cloud to mainframe, you can eliminate IBM Z blind zones in your enterprise-wide observability strategy.
By using OpenTelemetry, telemetry signals from z/OS can be delivered to multiple observability platforms.
With end-to-end visibility, you can reduce the frequency and time spent in inefficient “control room” investigations by more rapidly identifying and resolving application issues.
Observability solutions provide visibility, control and automation of your hybrid cloud applications to help ensure optimal performance and efficient use of resources. IBM Z Observability Connect delivers z/OS telemetry signals—trace, metrics, logs—into these platforms and extends application visibility to the mainframe while optimizing for lightweight overhead.
OpenTelemetry has quickly gained popularity through its mission to deliver vendor-agnostic observability framework that assists in generating, processing and distributing telemetry data. IBM Z Observability Connect can generate and export spans compliant with the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) for ingestion into any OpenTelemetry collector.
With the rapid development of complex hybrid applications spanning mobile devices, public cloud and on-premises environments, it has become more critical than ever to have an application-centric view. This approach can present details of the underlying infrastructure that can quickly isolate issues that impact customers and prevent the need for inefficient “control rooms” to triage issues.
The increased demand for operational data can lead to more challenges around the management of telemetry data pipelines. By deploying at scale, large volumes of data can be processed with no loss of visibility together with control of where data is delivered.
Discover how IBM Z Observability Connect brings z/OS transaction tracing to enterprise observability with OpenTelemetry.