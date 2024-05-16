End to end near-time collection, curation and reporting for simplified performance, cost and capacity management
IBM Z® Performance and Capacity Analytics enables you to effectively manage the performance of your system by collecting performance data in a Db2® database and presenting the data in a variety of formats for use in systems management.
IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics delivers the insight for IT Operations Managers, Performance Experts and Capacity Planners to make informed decisions about their infrastructure and application performance.
Leveraging SMF and other structured data sources on IBM Z and other platforms, enterprise-wide IT utilization information is curated quickly and efficiently into actionable reports. Forecasting and modeling functions help ensure resources are in place to run the business and meet expected service levels, both for today and the future.
Collect and curate data with zIIP-eligible processing, which can lower overhead and get analysis and insight within minutes of SMF record creation to ensure system resource availability.
Explore out-of-the-box dashboards on key performance metrics and capacity planning delivered on Cognos Analytics and stream output directly to Splunk or Elastic Stack.
Use the built-in forecasting capabilities to predict future resource needs based on current capacity and growth trends, including visualizing the effect of upgrading to new processors.
Measure and forecast MSU consumption to support flexible software pricing on z/OS and identify opportunities for application and environment optimization.
Ensure your valuable IBM Z data remains under your control using the end-to-end collection and curation process that keeps the data on platform.
IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics selectively traps SMF data is soon as the record is available on each LPAR and transports it to a hub for processing, allowing you to quickly find and resolve issues and balance resource consumption to meet business SLAs.
Continuous curation of data improves the timeliness of your access to information and analytics so that you can better manage system availability and resolve problems with quicker insight into performance and capacity anomalies within minutes and hours of data collection, whilst lowering the processing overhead impact of data curation.
A comprehensive set of dashboards are provided across multiple reporting platforms, including Cognos Analytics, to deliver easy to adopt insights for multiple user needs from performance analysts to IT operations management and capacity planners. Curated data can also be streamed to off-platform analytics platform of choice, such as Splunk or Elastic Stack directly or leveraging IBM Z Common Data Provider, enabling IBM Z data to be visible and analyzed within enterprise-wide platforms.
The built-in Forecaster function provides the means to use your historical data usage trends (plotted against existing capacity) to determine when additional resources will be required in your IT strategic planning process.
New data sources can be added to your collection to supplement and expand upon the product-provided sources. You can configure data collection to suit your specific needs including annotating data collections to provide application-level context to workloads.
Whatever pricing model you follow to license software on IBM Z, enhanced reporting is provided to help performance and cost management to identify products and workloads that contribute to the either the rolling 4-hour average or enterprise consumption models.
Take advantage of IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator (IDAA) to deliver insight at lower performance cost by storing data directly to IDAA. This reduces data storage on Db2 for z/OS, and allows CPU work to move from z/OS to the IDAA appliance, leveraging high-speed query performance.
Understand how CEC and LPAR capacity varies when either the number of physical processors is increased or a processor model is upgraded. Assists in visualizing the effect of upgrading to new processors by showing how much additional capacity would be available on an overall system level as well as an individual LPAR level.
IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics can run in any hardware environment that supports the required software.
Explore the software requirements to install and use IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics basic functions and optional component features.
A software that helps proactively identify operational issues and avoid costly incidents by detecting anomalies in both log and metric data.
A single solution that helps to accelerate the mean time to identify incidents and provide a hybrid application view of your IBM Z data.
A connector that provides transaction tracking information from z/OS subsystems to APM solutions.
Maximize IBM Z transaction throughput and minimize system resource usage with a real-time, high-performance in-memory table manager.
Automate the analysis, backup, and restore of batch application data to provide operational resiliency and reduction of business risk.
Explore IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.