IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics delivers the insight for IT Operations Managers, Performance Experts and Capacity Planners to make informed decisions about their infrastructure and application performance.



Leveraging SMF and other structured data sources on IBM Z and other platforms, enterprise-wide IT utilization information is curated quickly and efficiently into actionable reports. Forecasting and modeling functions help ensure resources are in place to run the business and meet expected service levels, both for today and the future.