IBM Z Anomaly Analytics uses historical IBM Z log and metric data to build a model of normal operational behavior. Real-time data is then scored against the model to detect anomalous behavior. A correlation algorithm then groups and analyzes anomalous events to proactively alert operation teams of emerging problems.



Your essential services and applications must always be available in today's digital environment. For enterprises with hybrid applications, including IBM Z, detecting and determining the root cause of hybrid application issues has become more complex with rising costs, skill shortage and changing user patterns.