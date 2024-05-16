Home Z software Z management Z APM Connect IBM Z Application Performance Management Connect

A connector that provides transaction tracking information from z/OS® subsystems to APM solutions

IBM Z® Application Performance Management Connect tracks the performance of transactions as they flow through various z/OS® subsystems.

IBM Z Application Performance Management Connect (IBM Z APM Connect) helps customers achieve complete end-to-end application monitoring and faster problem isolation to reduce downtime by providing transaction tracking information from z/OS subsystems to APM solutions like AppDynamics.
What's new

Summary of features and enhancements for IBM Z APM Connect
Benefits Cloud to mainframe visibility

Monitor hybrid applications spanning public cloud to mainframe and identify components impacting these hybrid applications.

 Reduce problem resolution time

Eliminate IBM Z black boxes in your APM tools like AppDynamics to more rapidly identify and resolve performance issues.
Features
Extend APM tools to include assets running on z/OS

APM solutions provide visibility, control and automation of your hybrid cloud applications to ensure optimal performance and efficient use of resources. Z APM Connect pulls your Z data into these tools and extends APM visibility to the mainframe while optimizing for lightweight performance.
Fully monitor critical hybrid cloud applications 

With the rapid adoption of complex hybrid cloud applications spanning mobile devices, public cloud and on-premises environments, it has become more critical than ever to have an application-centric view that can quickly isolate application issues and prevent the need for war rooms. You'll have a complete view of everything you run in one location.
Proactively identify and resolve critical end-user issues

For many organizations, application complexity has gone so far that it has overwhelmed the capabilities of talented engineering and IT teams. Tracing the root of an issue is becoming increasingly critical as complexity grows. Still, you'll now have access to detailed visual references that enable your team to diagnose and correct critical issues in minutes, not hours or days.
Bridge the gap between your application and Z teams with problem isolation 'breadcrumbs'

Whether you are a seasoned SME or a non-Z application owner, our intuitive visuals allow anyone to isolate a problem. We give the APM user visibility into Z transaction-level details such as CICS region name or program name that they can use to communicate an issue with the Z SME better. Better communication means fewer war rooms and little to no downtime to avoid a crisis.
Obtain metrics from your critical subsystems and environments

What was previously a mainframe black box has transformed to multiple layers of visibility as transactions hop between z/OS Connect, CICS and IMS to backends like IMS DB, Db2 and VSAM. Z APM Connect can surface some key metrics for these hops like response time, call count, ABEND codes and more. Obtain transactional data and details from IBM CICS, IMS, CICS Transaction Gateway, Db2 and z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition.

Demo video

IBM Z APM Connect integration in AppDynamics

Watch a demonstration video showing the integration between IBM Z APM Connect and AppDynamics in the scenario of an application owner receiving an alert that the application being managed is performing poorly.

