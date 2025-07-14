To overcome the challenge of integrating external services into their mainframe core banking applications, Gruppo BCC ICCREA partnered with IBM Consulting®, leveraging their application migration and modernization offering to design a hybrid cloud solution that connected existing systems with modern third-party services.

IBM Technology helped ICCREA identify the best solutions to solve their business challenges and supported ICCREA throughout the implementation process.

At the core of the solution was the IBM Z® infrastructure, the bank’s mainframe infrastructure, enhanced with IBM® z/OS® Connect to provide secured invocation of external REST APIs directly from core banking applications. The architecture also incorporated IBM WebSphere® Liberty, which supports IBM z/OS Connect, and is aligned with ICCREA’s strategy for their cloud applications. Together, these technologies created a robust, scalable hybrid architecture that gives the bank seamless integration, improved visibility and laid the foundation for future innovation.

To help ensure full observability, the team implemented IBM Z® Operational Log and Data Analytics (IZLDA), which exports operational data and logs from the mainframe to the bank’s Elasticsearch-based monitoring stack. This implementation gave ICCREA real-time visibility into transactions involving third-party services and unified monitoring across both established and cloud environments. By aligning with existing monitoring practices, IZLDA reduced operational complexity and eliminated the need for specialized mainframe administrators to oversee these interactions. The result was a scalable, integrated observability framework that supports auditing, performance optimization and faster incident resolution—freeing up critical resources and improving operational agility.