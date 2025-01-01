Hybrid cloud for IBM Z

Enabling your hybrid cloud with advanced AI where it matters most
Hybrid cloud with on-premises cloud AI with hybrid cloud
Flat illustration of a woman and a man on their laptop connecting to their mainframe

Hybrid cloud simplified

Today’s workloads require a hybrid cloud approach to manage data, applications and models across on-premises and cloud environments. IBM Z® offers security-rich integration and performance for hybrid infrastructures, enabling organizations to optimize data and compute resources while scaling AI and critical applications. With Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM solutions, you can simplify operations and focus on outcomes, not IT complexity.
Seamless hybrid integration

Unify application management across on-premises, cloud and edge environments with IBM Z and Red Hat OpenShift for consistent hybrid cloud operations.
Advanced security and compliance

Protect mission-critical workloads with end-to-end encryption, quantum-safe algorithms and security-rich AI model deployments.
Optimized performance and scalability

Maximize efficiency with high-performance computing, intelligent workload distribution and adaptive resource management.
 Simplified operations and automation

Accelerate AI and software deployment with open tools such as Red Hat OpenShift and Ansible Automation, reducing complexity and enhancing flexibility.

Products

These technologies, including the IBM z17 with Telum II processor, enhance automation, security and operational efficiency, making IBM Z a powerful foundation for hybrid cloud and AI-driven workloads.

 Explore IBM z17 Explore IBM Telum II processor
IBM watsonx Assistant for Z
Brings AI-powered automation to IBM Z environments, enabling natural language-driven interactions and intelligent automation for IT operations and customer service in hybrid cloud environments.
Linux on IBM Z
Run cloud-native apps with enterprise security and high performance. Seamlessly integrate with Red Hat OpenShift and Ansible for AI, DevOps and hybrid cloud efficiency.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z
Provides a consistent, cloud-native platform for deploying and managing containerized applications across on-premises, cloud and edge environments, helping ensure seamless hybrid cloud operations.
 IBM Z DevOps products
A suite of tools including IBM Wazi, UrbanCode Deploy and Git-based development pipelines, modernizing application development and accelerating software delivery across hybrid cloud environments.

Use cases

AI at scale

Deploy AI models securely across hybrid environments, leveraging AI-ready infrastructure on IBM Z for training, inferencing, and real-time analytics.

 Regulatory compliance

Maintain stringent security and governance requirements with on-premises deployments while leveraging cloud resources for innovation.

Application modernization

Transition applications to cloud-native architectures using Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes for greater flexibility and performance.

 Cyber resiliency

Ensure business continuity with IBM Z infrastructure's built-in encryption and security features, protecting critical workloads in hybrid cloud environments.
Take the next step

Discover how to enable your hybrid cloud with advanced AI where it matters most.

 Read the Redbook
Security software for IBM Z

Mainframe security and resiliency software solutions for end-to-end protection.

 Explore security software Advanced security on IBM Z

Enable industry-leading built-in advance security features on your IBM mainframe system.

 Explore advance security features Quantum-safe security for IBM Z

Protect sensitive data against future threats posed by quantum computing.

 Explore quantum-safe security